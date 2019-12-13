Sturtevant’s first dangerous-dog appeal fails

However, the most recent incident was not an attack, according to the police report Lamster made on Nov. 2 after Villalpando’s complaint and after viewing security footage from Swart’s house. Lamster wrote in her report that the video showed Blitz momentarily visiting Villalpando — but not charging or attacking.

Despite that, Lamster followed up a few days later with a letter that informed Swart, “This incident has been classified as a Level 1 behavior as the animal was at large, on the private property of others and was found to be a menace to another individual.” Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke said the determination of “menace” was based upon Villalpando’s statements to Lamster that the incident frightened him.

Swart responded by appealing that determination.

After the committee upheld the Level 1 determination Tuesday, committee member Mike Rosenbaum said that means Swart must keep Blitz on a leash whenever outside of his own yard.

If Swart chooses to appeal to the next level, he would take his case to the full Village Board.

