Sturtevant’s first dangerous-dog appeal fails

STURTEVANT — A Village Board committee has sustained a Police Department assessment that a dog was a Level 1 risk — the lowest classification — under the new dangerous animal ordinance.
It was the first appeal under Sturtevant’s recently adopted, much stricter dangerous-dog ordinance.
Tuesday evening, without discussion, the Board’s Public Safety and Health Committee, denied the appeal of that ordinance by Sturtevant resident Dale Swart.
He had appealed a determination that his male German shepherd Blitz is now classified as a Level 1 threat. That declaration, by Village Humane Officer Tonia Lamster, followed a complaint made on Nov. 2 by a neighbor of Swart’s, Joe Villalpando.
Swart is a Mount Pleasant Police officer and former K-9 handler. His K-9 dog is no longer living. Blitz is Swart’s pet and not a police dog.
According to the village ordinance, “Level 1 behavior is established if an animal at large is found to menace, chase, display threatening or aggressive behavior or otherwise threaten or endanger the safety of any person.” It is the lowest of four levels under the ordinance.
Villalpando had been Blitz’ victim almost exactly one year earlier, when the dog got loose and killed Villalpando’s small dog, Samson.
However, the most recent incident was not an attack, according to the police report Lamster made on Nov. 2 after Villalpando’s complaint and after viewing security footage from Swart’s house. Lamster wrote in her report that the video showed Blitz momentarily visiting Villalpando — but not charging or attacking.
Despite that, Lamster followed up a few days later with a letter that informed Swart, “This incident has been classified as a Level 1 behavior as the animal was at large, on the private property of others and was found to be a menace to another individual.” Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke said the determination of “menace” was based upon Villalpando’s statements to Lamster that the incident frightened him.
Swart responded by appealing that determination.
After the committee upheld the Level 1 determination Tuesday, committee member Mike Rosenbaum said that means Swart must keep Blitz on a leash whenever outside of his own yard.
If Swart chooses to appeal to the next level, he would take his case to the full Village Board.