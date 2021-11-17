Sturtevant, Racine County celebrate 90-room hotel groundbreaking off Highway 20

STURTEVANT — Local leaders gathered Tuesday at Renaissance Business Park, located south of Highway 20 and two miles east of Interstate 94, to welcome the development of a 90-room Home2 Suites by Hilton-Extended Stay Hotel Suites.

The hotel will be located on the southeast corner of Highway 20 and West Road, just north of the Marcus Renaissance Cinema.

The project is led by Harshil Shah, managing partner for Synergy Hospitality. Local representatives included those from the Village of Sturtevant, Racine County and the Racine County Economic Development Corporation.

"This project represents a true collaborative effort," said Mike Rosenbaum, Village of Sturtevant president. "As our community continues to move forward, having warm and inviting spaces for our visitors will become more and more essential. The Village of Sturtevant is excited as this project will do just that."

According to Shah, construction of the 60,000-square-foot building is expected to take approximately 15 to 18 months. Other organizations that will help see this project to completion include Maust Architectural, Nielsen Madsen & Barber, Millennium Bank and SCC Construction Management.

"It was simply the right decision to invest in Racine County," said Shah. "The infrastructure is in place, the people are here, the leaders are supportive, and we have no doubt this project will be a success for all parties involved."

The hotel will include in-suite kitchens, a heated indoor pool, meeting room, patio, barbeque grill and workout facility. Upon completion, the project is expected to create approximately 30 jobs.

"Development throughout Racine County, especially along Highway 20, is a testament to the work of our local leaders," said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. "The word is out — Racine County is the destination for good business, strong communities and amazing opportunity."

