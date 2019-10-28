STURTEVANT — The Village of Sturtevant is proposing a 2020 budget that would slash spending by 14.6% and trim the tax rate by 29 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.
The proposed budget includes a 3% increase in the property tax levy. Village Trustee Jason Eckman, chairman of the Village Board’s Finance and Budgetary Committee, said new construction contributed to the levy’s growth.
The proposed tax rate is $7.30 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation compared with $7.59 per $1,000 for the 2019 budget.
However, Eckman acknowledged that there have been reassessments in the village during the past two years and said most homeowners’ tax bills would likely stay about the same with the overall growth in home values.
“My guess is the average taxpayer will see their taxes pretty close to the same,” he said.
Eckman said the biggest challenge for 2020 was trying to achieve a balanced budget with a 12% increase in healthcare costs. He praised the staff for achieving that goal with a budget that keeps property taxes steady.
“All department heads went through their budgets line by line and reduced where they could,” he said.
One large, noticeable reduction in proposed spending for next year was a drop in capital outlay from $598,533 this year to zero in 2020. The reason was that this year the village bought back a 7.5-acre property at 10201 E. Exploration Court, which it had sold to a doctor and his wife for a development project. When the project did not materialize, the board exercised its contractual right to take back the property for the selling price.
One element in the revenue picture is state aid for “expenditure restraint,” and the village is being rewarded for being good at managing its budget, Eckman said. That line will increase from $84,111 in the 2019 budget to $93,616.
On the spending side, the budget for dredging of retention ponds is projected to double from $150,000 this year to $300,000 next year. Eckman explained that, originally, the village had wanted to perform some of that work this year, but it was delayed.
The budget for park improvements is anticipated to increase from $20,000 this year to $30,000 next year. Eckman said that would include money for additional bleachers and tables and benches for the new Off Broadway Dog Park, and about $10,000 for miscellaneous expenses.
A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in meeting room C at the Village Hall, 2802 89th St. In the meantime, the entire proposed budget is available for viewing at the Clerk’s Office at the Village Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
