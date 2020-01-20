Sturtevant power outage affected about 2,100 customers

An hour-long power outage hit Sturtevant Monday morning, affecting about 2,100 customers, according to We Energies.

The outage was reported at 10:04 a.m. and was caused by a large tree branch that fell on a power line in the area of 90th Street and Lori Lane, said Brendan Conway, a We Energies spokesman.

The affected area ranged from about 90th Street on the west to Highway 31 on the east, Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke said. That included the village campus, but those buildings are backed up by generators.

Marschke said the power failure caused some problems at traffic lights.

