Sturtevant police asking for assistance on Dec. 20 shots fired incident

STURTEVANT — The Sturtevant Police are asking the public for information about a Dec. 20 shooting that occured in the village.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, Jan. 11, at about 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 20, Sturtevant Police Department responded to the 2800 block of 91st Street after the sound of gunshots heard by an officer investigating another incident.

A bullet shell casing was recovered on the road way upon the officers arrival, with subsequent investigation revealing two possible gunshot holes in an adjacent residence.

Upon reviewing doorbell camera footage from the residence in the area, and orange vehicle, which SPD believes is possibly a Honda, was captured on video in the area.

Sturtevant police chief Sean Marschke says that the delay in the release was an error on the departments parts, not being sent out in time by mistake.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD at 262-886-7208 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

