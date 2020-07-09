Sturtevant OKs software system upgrade, to enter into credit and debit processing contract

STURTEVANT — Looking to enhance village services and streamline operations, the Sturtevant Village Board on Tuesday approved a $69,675 contract and software purchase with Madison-based Civic Systems for additions and upgrades to its financial and accounting software.
“Adding those (software upgrades and add-on modules) is really going to increase our efficiencies, our effectiveness and our service to the customer,” Village Administrator Gerald Nellessen said.
The upgrade will allow the village to do a long list of things like animal and business licensing digitally instead of manually.
“We’re looking to use technology to our advantage … to benefit the village and our customers,” Nellessen said.
Credit and debit
card processing
In another move to enhance services, the Village Board approved entering into contracts with Worldpay, LLC and Government Payment Services to provide the village with credit and debit card processing services.
The contracts, entered into at no cost to the village, would levy pass-through payment processing fees ranging from 2.65-3.5% to users of the credit and debit card processing services according to Nellessen, who said the payment systems will allow the public to make a variety of payments to the village ranging from sewer bills to police department tickets.
Lot line adjustment process
The Village Board also adopted an ordinance relating to lot line adjustments.
The new rules will allow lot line adjustments to be handled through the Village Administrator’s office.
“It basically benefits the property owner to be able to do it administratively,” Nellessen told The Journal Times. “We’ll have a questionnaire that they have to fill out to provide all the legal descriptions … It just makes it a little easier of a process for the customer.”
COVID spurs drop
in police calls
Sturtevant Police Chief Sean M. Marschke provided the Village Board with his monthly law enforcement report, with the June total of 693 calls handled by officers representing a marked 300-call decrease from the previous June.
“COVID is certainly reducing our calls for service,” Marshcke said.
The one notable uptick in the report, he said, was that “speed and reckless driving is on the rise.”
Summarizing his report, Marschke said the Sturtevant Police Department made 108 arrests in June — seven felony and misdemeanor arrests, eight municipal ordinance arrests, and 93 municipal traffic arrests.
On behalf of the Village Board, Trustee Mike Rosenbaum offered thanks to the Police Department.
“Tell the cops we appreciate all their hard work in all this craziness we got going on,” he said.
