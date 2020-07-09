Sturtevant OKs software system upgrade, to enter into credit and debit processing contract

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — Looking to enhance village services and streamline operations, the Sturtevant Village Board on Tuesday approved a $69,675 contract and software purchase with Madison-based Civic Systems for additions and upgrades to its financial and accounting software.

“Adding those (software upgrades and add-on modules) is really going to increase our efficiencies, our effectiveness and our service to the customer,” Village Administrator Gerald Nellessen said.

The upgrade will allow the village to do a long list of things like animal and business licensing digitally instead of manually.

“We’re looking to use technology to our advantage … to benefit the village and our customers,” Nellessen said.

Credit and debit

card processing

In another move to enhance services, the Village Board approved entering into contracts with Worldpay, LLC and Government Payment Services to provide the village with credit and debit card processing services.