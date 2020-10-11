Sturtevant OKs participation in county internet access initiative; with Kwik Trip, Amtrak construction updates

STURTEVANT — Looking to expanded internet access and close the digital divide for Sturtevant residents, Village Board trustees on Tuesday night approved participation in the Racine County Internet Access Initiative Program.
According to a request for support letter sent by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave — a copy of which was provided to The Journal Times by Sturtevant Village Administrator Gerald Nellessen — Racine County, Gateway Technical Collage and Higher Expectations for Racine County have committed more than $100,000 to fully fund a minimum of 25 additional internet access points across high-need areas in Racine County.
“After careful research and consideration, internet was identified as a key community need and foundation to accessing critical supports and services,” Delagrave wrote. “The greatest concentration of residents without internet, for example, are also disproportionately ethnic minority, living in poverty, lacking access to health care, lacking a post-secondary credential, and unemployed … Internet access is also strongly correlated to many social determinants of health.”
In his letter, Delagrave asked Racine County municipalities to host an internet access point at no cost to local municipalities, noting that installation, monthly internet access, electricity costs and ongoing maintenance “will be 100% covered by Racine County and our community sponsors.”
“They‘ve looked at all the different areas and we were one area that they said they needed,” Nellessen told The Journal Times in a post-meeting interview, noting Sturtevant’s internet access point for no-cost wireless internet connections will be located at Village Hall, 2801 89th St.
Racine County Communications and Media Relations Director Mark Schaaf said installation of Sturtevant’s internet access point would likely be completed “within the next several weeks.”
Approvals given
In other action at the Oct. 6 meeting, Sturtevant Village Board trustees approved:
A technical services agreement with Milwaukee-based Strand Associates, Inc. for as-needed engineering services.
- A contract with Oak Park, Illinois-based Olympic Engineering for structural engineering services related to the village-owned pedestrian bridge at the village-owned Amtrak depot, 9900 E. Exploration Ct., off Renaissance Boulevard. The depot and bridge were completed in August 2006. The village is planning to replace the concrete bridge walkway with other materials. Cost of the design analysis and specifications for the pedestrian bridge is $4,200 and the cost for the barrier design and specifications for the underside of the pedestrian bridge is $3,000.
- Personnel changes for the Sturtevant Department of Public Works including lining up as needed on-call snowplow drivers, hiring part-time summer grass cutters and hiring for a DPW supervisory position.
Wastewater rates to drop 12.2% in 2021
In a notable bit of good news in an era of rising prices, Nellessen reported to the board that the village’s rates from the Racine Wastewater Utility will drop 12.2% in 2021, falling from $1,380.45 per million gallons to $1,212.55 per million gallons.
Racine Wastewater Utility, which treats an average of 20 million gallons daily, serves the City of Racine and the Villages of Elmwood Park, North Bay, Mount Pleasant, Caledonia and Sturtevant.
Update on commercial development projects
Reporting on ongoing commercial development projects in the Village of Sturtevant, Nellessen said an occupancy permit for Ashley Capital Building III, 11101 Enterprise Dr. in the Renaissance Business Park, is expected “within the next two months.” Nellessen said tenants for the speculative 369,713-square-foot cross-dock industrial building have yet to be announced.
Regarding the Kwik Trip gas station/convenience store currently under development by La Crosse-based Kwik Trip, Inc. on the northwest corner of Durand Ave. (Highway 11) and Highway H, 10500 Durand Ave., Nellessen reported that the foundation, underground plumbing, underground gasoline storage tanks and stormwater runoff retention ponds have been installed.
“They’re trying to get all their concrete done, all their flat work done, before the snow flies,” Nellessen said.
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-7.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-9.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-10.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-8.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-6.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-4 (1).jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-5.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-2.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-3.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-1 (1).jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-19.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-18.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-12.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-13.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-11.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-14.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-1.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-4.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.