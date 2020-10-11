Sturtevant OKs participation in county internet access initiative; with Kwik Trip, Amtrak construction updates

STURTEVANT — Looking to expanded internet access and close the digital divide for Sturtevant residents, Village Board trustees on Tuesday night approved participation in the Racine County Internet Access Initiative Program.

According to a request for support letter sent by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave — a copy of which was provided to The Journal Times by Sturtevant Village Administrator Gerald Nellessen — Racine County, Gateway Technical Collage and Higher Expectations for Racine County have committed more than $100,000 to fully fund a minimum of 25 additional internet access points across high-need areas in Racine County.

“After careful research and consideration, internet was identified as a key community need and foundation to accessing critical supports and services,” Delagrave wrote. “The greatest concentration of residents without internet, for example, are also disproportionately ethnic minority, living in poverty, lacking access to health care, lacking a post-secondary credential, and unemployed … Internet access is also strongly correlated to many social determinants of health.”