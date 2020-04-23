Sturtevant names new village administrator, deputy administrator

Nellessen started his duties on Wednesday, replacing former Village Administrator Mary Cole, who retired on Oct. 2. Cole had served as village administrator since July 2012 and was a 21-year village employee. Nellessen takes over the reins from Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke, who had been serving as interim village administrator in addition to his police duties.

Nellessen most recently served as municipal community director at Beach Park, Illinois in Lake County, and brings a wide range of municipal experience, including administration, building, planning, zoning, code enforcement and public safety to his job with Sturtevant. He has a certificate in paralegal studies from the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill., a bachelor of science degree from Southern Illinois University and a master of arts degree in management from Webster University in Missouri.

“What I’m doing to begin with is evaluating the work that has been done here already and looking at what directions to maybe focus on and provide that information to the village board so they can make informed decisions,” Nellessen said Thursday. “The thing that’s exciting about this community is even though it’s small, landlocked by Mount Pleasant, there’s still opportunity for some growth and development and everybody’s energetic and vibrant around here and in the community. Everybody likes what the village is doing and the direction it’s going. We want to keep moving in that positive direction.”