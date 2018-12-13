STURTEVANT — A dog’s attack last month on an elderly man, and the killing of his small dog, is leading this village to put more teeth into its vicious-animal ordinance.
The Village Board Tuesday evening discussed proposed changes to the existing ordinance. The key change being discussed would allow the village to take steps to banish or have a dog euthanized if it kills another domestic animal.
The discussion arises directly from two attacks this year on Joseph Villalpando, 77, and his now deceased Yorkshire terrier mix, Samson. Both dogs, including the German shepherd Blitz that killed Samson, belong to the family of Dale Swart, a Mount Pleasant police sergeant and K-9 officer handler.
The fatal attack came on Nov. 4 when Villalpando was out in the yard of the apartment complex where he lives, adjacent to Swart’s fenced-in yard. Blitz, who Villalpando estimates at more than 100 pounds, got loose, attacked Samson in the apartment complex yard, and killed him. Villalpando was bitten on the hand during the attack. He later went to the emergency room at Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment, because his hand was painful. There, his hand was disinfected and he was given a tetanus shot and antibiotics.
Swart’s wife, Carrie Ann Swart, who said she is Blitz’s owner, was cited for allowing a dog to be at large and for having an unregistered dog.
“I lose a best friend, and he (Dale Swart) gets to have his two dogs,” Villalpando said. “I’ve been going to therapy.
“I’m 77 years old, and I don’t have many friends. He was my best friend,” he added, choking up.
“I want to purchase another dog, and I have to worry about it,” Villalpando said.
Natalie Graichen, who lives immediately behind the Swarts, said her family will be moving in the spring because her husband, in particular, is fearful of those dogs after having been “bull-rushed” by them in the family’s own yard.
Villalpando said it was the second time he and Samson were attacked, the first time by both of the Swarts’ dogs. The first time was in February when he was outside with Samson, in the apartment building’s yard, and the couple’s young daughter was walking both dogs. They charged into the yard to get at Samson, because the girl was unable to hold them back, said Villalpando, who responded by picking up his dog. The leashes of the other two dogs ensnared his legs, causing him to fall. He said Samson was bitten, although Sturtevant police could not substantiate that, Chief Sean Marschke said. That time, no citation was written, because the girl didn’t have the power to stop the charge, the chief said.
The discussion
However, Marschke is clearly sympathetic to Villalpando’s plight, as he expressed Tuesday evening during the Village Board’s committee meeting. Trustee John Johnson had brought in a copy of Chippewa Falls’ ordinance pertaining to dangerous animals, for discussion and possible adoption. That ordinance makes a distinction between a “dangerous” animal and a “prohibitive dangerous” animal.
“This ordinance that comes from afar permits a dangerous animal to still reside within the village and adds additional conditions that the dog owner has to employ,” Marschke said.
“And, you know what? The dog owner of the case that we heard has all that stuff, and that dog still got out,” Marschke added. “… The dog owners were negligent for permitting that dog to get out and go after that gentleman and his dog.”
“What I’m looking for,” Marschke said, “is just a definition of what a vicious animal is. And, when it’s deemed a vicious animal, then the dog is either euthanized or removed from the village.”
“How many times are you going to allow the same animal to (attack) because the owners are negligent?” Johnson asked rhetorically.
Sturtevant’s current dangerous animal ordinance, Johnson said, reads in part that an animal is deemed dangerous if it causes two unprovoked bites or injuries to a person or pet within a 12-month period.
Trustee Dan Moore argued for a hard line for a vicious attack that results in the death of another animal or person. “If the dog attacks once, it’s gotta go,” he said.
Trustee Carrie Harbach said the consequences of a dog attack, both to the dog and owner, “should be really strict and pricy,” to make dog owners more careful.
Trustees agreed to consider the Chippewa Falls ordinance and resume the discussion at the Jan. 4 board meeting.
Horrible. Just horrible. Dog owners must take responsibility for their pets period.
