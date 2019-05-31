{{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — The Sturtevant Village Board is moving toward expanding the number of parks that people can rent and, with a permit, bring beer and wine.

Currently, the village only allows users to bring beer and/or wine into Firemans Park on Charles Street. A person or group can rent the park for $150 and add a beer/wine permit for $50. If the park is in good shape after the event, half of the rental fee, $75, is returned.

A proposed ordinance amendment, which will get a second and final reading at the next Village Board meeting, broadens the policy to add North Park on Michigan Avenue, South Park at 95th Street and Mount Pleasant Avenue, and East Park on 87th Street at Corliss Avenue. The permit must be on the premises during the event for law enforcement personnel to see, and anyone who drinks must be of legal age.

The Village Board normally meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. at the Village Hall.

