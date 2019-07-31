{{featured_button_text}}
Vehicle vs. bicycle crash

A bicycle vs. vehicle crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, adjacent to the Racine Correctional Institution, 2019 Wisconsin St. On Wednesday, Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke said the bicyclist was in stable condition.  

STURTEVANT — Authorities are continuing to investigate a crash in which a vehicle struck a bicyclist and hospitalized its rider.

The crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, adjacent to the Racine Correctional Institution, 2019 Wisconsin St., according to Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke. 

A 22-year-old Sturtevant man was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a Lexus driven by a 72-year-old Racine man. The bicyclist was transported by rge South Shore Fire Department to Ascension All Saints, and then taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The injured man was initially reported to be in critical condition; however, Marschke said the bicyclist was in stable condition and underwent major surgery Wednesday morning. 

The crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday with the Wisconsin State Patrol assisting with crash reconstruction. 

