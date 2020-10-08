Sturtevant looks to address potential COVID-19 concerns

STURTEVANT — With the number of COVID-19 cases sharply rising in Wisconsin, Sturtevant Village President Jayme Hoffman this week cautioned village trustees that changes to village government and board operations and usage of the village hall may be affected in the near future.
Hoffman cited Gov. Tony Evers’ Executive Order #3 mandate issued Tuesday, limiting the size of indoor public gatherings, with some exceptions, to 25% of posted room or building occupancy limits or 10 persons where no occupancy limits are posted. The governor’s order went into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday and remains in place until Nov. 6th.
Wisconsin has the sixth-highest COVID case rate in the nation, down from second-highest a few days ago, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The New York Times, in figures updated Oct. 7, reported that four of the nation’s top 10 COVID metro-area hotspots for greatest number of new COVID cases relative to their population over the past two weeks are in northeastern Wisconsin, including Oshkosh-Neenah at No. 2, Green Bay at No. 3, Appleton at No. 4 and Marinette at No. 8 in the top 10. Among metro areas where new cases are rising fastest on a population-adjusted basis, Sheboygan was ranked No. 1 and Wausau-Weston was ranked No. 6 according to the New York Times.
“As we’re seeing the COVID number climbing sky high … if this continues, we should be prepared as a board to make some decisions as we need to…,” Hoffman said. “Are we going to close the office again? Are we going to go remote with our meetings again? I feel we should have a discussion … If we get to that point, we should be prepared.”
The matter will be taken up by the village’s Administration, Personnel, Policy and Legal Committee next week.
When COVID first hit Wisconsin in March, the Village of Sturtevant put in place a number of health and safety protocols.
“The village had originally closed Village Hall to the public back in March,” Village Administrator Gerald Nellessen told The Journal Times. “The meetings were held virtually. Staff did come into the office, using recommended precautions, and the village hall was closed to the public for walk-in traffic. There was a doorbell so those who needed to perform village business could do that. Staff does have the availability to work remotely from home using village-issued laptop computers. Village Hall did open back up on June 1, while still using recommended precautions. We did purchase two sanitizing sprayers that we use to sanitize the building and vehicles. We have made dividers in the Board Room to separate off the spaces between persons. We do have the ability to go back to virtual meetings and our direction moving forward will be discussed at committee next week.”
Sturtevant Police Department report
Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke reported to village trustees on the department’s September law enforcement operations, which encompassed 686 service calls handled by officers, including 165 traffic calls and stops.
Marschke reported to the board that the department has been “steadily getting busier,” in part due to “increased traffic problems, which we are trying to take care of with our overtime money that’s been allocated as such.”
In a post-meeting interview, Marschke told The Journal Times that “speeding and reckless driving” are the major problems being seen by Sturtevant Police.
“The biggest reason, I believe, is there’s still less cars out there because of COVID,” he said. “When there’s less cars, people just go faster. And with the new roadways like Braun Road and Highway 11 being widened and extended, we’re seeing even increased speeds there, too … It’s just nuts.”
Marschke reported to the board that the Sturtevant Police Department made a total of 110 arrests in September, including 94 municipal traffic arrests, 10 felony and misdemeanor arrests and six municipal ordinance arrests.
Trustees report
In other news at the Oct. 6 village board meeting:
- Trustee Carrie Harbach reported to the board that the village’s Trick-or-Treat Food Truck Spooktacular will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at South Park, 3209 95th St. Trick-or-treating will take place throughout the village from 5-7 p.m. Family costume judging at South Park will take place at 7:30 p.m., with prizes awarded, followed by an 8 p.m. bonfire. Food trucks will be on-site at South Park offering concessions from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Trustee Jerrold Klinkosh reported that Wednesday operations at the village’s Recycling Center have been extended through at least the end of October. The Recycling Center operational hours on Wednesdays run from 3-6 p.m. Usage of the Recycling Center on Wednesdays will be monitored in determining whether additional extension of Wednesday services are warranted.
- Trustee Mike Rosenbaum reported that residents can now pay their sewer bills online, with village deputy administrator and treasurer Amanda Gain noting that the village’s new credit card payment system was working “very well” and that the village “can accept payments for just about any business we do here” either online or in person at the village office.
- Trustees approved the transfer of the alcohol retailing license for the Mobil at 8920 Durand Ave. from Jetender Mehesh to new station owner Sawaraan Singh.
