Sturtevant looks to address potential COVID-19 concerns

“The village had originally closed Village Hall to the public back in March,” Village Administrator Gerald Nellessen told The Journal Times. “The meetings were held virtually. Staff did come into the office, using recommended precautions, and the village hall was closed to the public for walk-in traffic. There was a doorbell so those who needed to perform village business could do that. Staff does have the availability to work remotely from home using village-issued laptop computers. Village Hall did open back up on June 1, while still using recommended precautions. We did purchase two sanitizing sprayers that we use to sanitize the building and vehicles. We have made dividers in the Board Room to separate off the spaces between persons. We do have the ability to go back to virtual meetings and our direction moving forward will be discussed at committee next week.”