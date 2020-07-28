Sturtevant Kwik Trip on track, Amazon logistical center occupancy certificate issued

STURTEVANT — Kwik Trip gas stations are continuing to pop up around the area and Sturtevant is next in line for one.
The gas station/convenience store at 10500 Durand Ave. (Highway 11) on the northwest corner of Highway H is “on track” for an anticipated opening in late 2020 or early 2021, Sturtevant Trustee Jerrold Klinkosh said at a recent Village Board meeting in an update to fellow board members.
In another update, plans for the Amazon distribution center in Renaissance Business Park are moving forward and a certificate of occupancy has been issued.
Amazon is slated to be the tenant in the 438,309-square-foot Ashley Capital Building IV at 11201 Enterprise Drive.
The facility is a “last mile” distribution center.
According to the written narrative submitted to the village earlier this year, Amazon Logistics specializes in “last mile” delivery to customers from delivery stations such as the one planned for the village. Packages are shipped to delivery stations from fulfillment and sorting centers, such as the ones located at I-94 and Highway S in Kenosha. Village Administrator Gerald Nellessen also reported to the board regarding the status of the proposed 369,713-square-foot speculative Ashley Building III cross-dock industrial building development at 11101 Enterprise Drive.
“We had a pre-construction meeting out their (on July 15),” he said. “They’re already underway. They’re already putting footings in out there and they’re expecting to start putting up some precasted steel in August, so they’re anticipating they’ll be under-roof before the first of the year. They have an end of January, early February turnover date, so it’s a pretty fast project.”
In regard to residential development, Nellessen said four permits have been issued to date in 2020 for the construction of new homes, with the issuance of a fifth permit expected shortly.
Seitz honored
In a short ceremony at the July 21 board meeting, Village President Jayme Hoffman honored outgoing Village Engineer and Department of Public Works Director Jeffrey Seitz, who retired earlier this month. Hired by the village in February 2015, Seitz had previously served, since 1987, as Sturtevant’s longtime consulting engineer in the employ of Mount Pleasant-based Crispell Snyder, Inc.
“I was completely amazed with the knowledge he had; he could tell you what was going on from off the top of his head,” Hoffman said of Seitz, also praising him for the money he saved the village on DPW costs, his work on the Sturtevant-Mount Pleasant Foxconn project, and the “better than surrounding communities” quality of Sturtevant’s roads.
“He completely blew me away with the amount of knowledge in his head,” Hoffman continued. “He was on top of the game — it was amazing. He knew what he was talking out It’s a huge loss to see you going into retirement, but I get it, I understand. Congratulations and I wish you nothing but the best for you and your family in retirement.”
Said Seitz: “The Village of Sturtevant was great to me, great for me. I hope I leave the village in a better place … good luck to the Village of Sturtevant. Best wishes to all of you.”
Hoffman presented Seitz with an engraved wood plaque honoring him for the “dedication, commitment and hard work” he exhibited in his longtime service to the village.
Other news
Also at the July 21 meeting, the Village Board approved:
- Changing the designation of 90th Street to a Class B truck route to lighten the load on the road, lowering weight limits from 80,000 pounds to 48,000 pounds on certain sections of 90th Street from Braun Road to Durand Avenue, Durand to the Canadian Pacific railroad crossing, and from Putzmeister America, Inc., 1733 90th St., to the village limits at Washington Avenue (Highway 20).
Giving the village clerk the ability to approve liquor operator’s licenses if the applicant passes all the required background checks. Previously, operator’s license applications required Village Board approval. The move was spurred by recent legislative changes to Wisconsin state statutes.
