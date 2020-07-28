Sturtevant Kwik Trip on track, Amazon logistical center occupancy certificate issued

“We had a pre-construction meeting out their (on July 15),” he said. “They’re already underway. They’re already putting footings in out there and they’re expecting to start putting up some precasted steel in August, so they’re anticipating they’ll be under-roof before the first of the year. They have an end of January, early February turnover date, so it’s a pretty fast project.”

In regard to residential development, Nellessen said four permits have been issued to date in 2020 for the construction of new homes, with the issuance of a fifth permit expected shortly.

Seitz honored

In a short ceremony at the July 21 board meeting, Village President Jayme Hoffman honored outgoing Village Engineer and Department of Public Works Director Jeffrey Seitz, who retired earlier this month. Hired by the village in February 2015, Seitz had previously served, since 1987, as Sturtevant’s longtime consulting engineer in the employ of Mount Pleasant-based Crispell Snyder, Inc.