Sturtevant house fire causes $25,000 in damage

STURTEVANT — No one was injured after a structure fire broke out at an area home, causing an estimated $25,000 in damages.

At 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, the South Shore Fire Department was dispatched to 8803 Corliss Avenue for a report of a structure fire, according to a South Shore Fire Department release.

Sturtevant Police officers arrived at 11:39 p.m. and confirmed that smoke and flames were visible from the front of the home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first South Shore Fire unit arrived on scene at 11:40 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a one-story, wood frame, single-family residence. Crews attacked the fire and extinguished it within 20 minutes of arrival on scene.

The attic and exterior of the home sustained significant heat and smoke damage.

As of Thursday, fire officials said that probable cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

A full report is expected to be available after the investigation into the incident has been completed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.