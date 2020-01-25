Sturtevant hires new village clerk

STURTEVANT — The Village of Sturtevant has hired a new village clerk, Amanda Ingle.
Ingle is scheduled to start Jan. 31 to replace former Village Clerk Charlotte Gottschalk, who left the position in September. Ingle, a Sturtevant resident, is currently deputy clerk of municipal court for the Mount Pleasant. The Village Board approved her hiring Tuesday evening at a starting salary of $47,840.
Gottschalk left her position at about the same time that Mary Cole resigned her post as village administrator after 21 years of village employment. Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke, who is serving as interim village administrator, said the board intends to start the hiring process for a permanent village administrator in about April.
Dog case update
In another matter on Tuesday evening, the Sturtevant Village Board voted 6-0 to uphold a finding that village resident Dale Swart’s dog was at Level 1, the lowest level in the village’s dangerous-animal ordinance after the dog got loose from his yard and approached a neighbor. The finding means that the dog must be leashed when it is off Swart’s property.