You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sturtevant hires new village clerk
0 comments
top story
Sturtevant

Sturtevant hires new village clerk

{{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — The Village of Sturtevant has hired a new village clerk, Amanda Ingle.

Ingle is scheduled to start Jan. 31 to replace former Village Clerk Charlotte Gottschalk, who left the position in September. Ingle, a Sturtevant resident, is currently deputy clerk of municipal court for the Mount Pleasant. The Village Board approved her hiring Tuesday evening at a starting salary of $47,840.

Gottschalk left her position at about the same time that Mary Cole resigned her post as village administrator after 21 years of village employment. Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke, who is serving as interim village administrator, said the board intends to start the hiring process for a permanent village administrator in about April.

Dog case update

In another matter on Tuesday evening, the Sturtevant Village Board voted 6-0 to uphold a finding that village resident Dale Swart’s dog was at Level 1, the lowest level in the village’s dangerous-animal ordinance after the dog got loose from his yard and approached a neighbor. The finding means that the dog must be leashed when it is off Swart’s property.

Sturtevant Village Clerk Amanda Ingle

Ingle
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News