Sturtevant hires new village clerk

STURTEVANT — The Village of Sturtevant has hired a new village clerk, Amanda Ingle.

Ingle is scheduled to start Jan. 31 to replace former Village Clerk Charlotte Gottschalk, who left the position in September. Ingle, a Sturtevant resident, is currently deputy clerk of municipal court for the Mount Pleasant. The Village Board approved her hiring Tuesday evening at a starting salary of $47,840.

Gottschalk left her position at about the same time that Mary Cole resigned her post as village administrator after 21 years of village employment. Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke, who is serving as interim village administrator, said the board intends to start the hiring process for a permanent village administrator in about April.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dog case update

In another matter on Tuesday evening, the Sturtevant Village Board voted 6-0 to uphold a finding that village resident Dale Swart’s dog was at Level 1, the lowest level in the village’s dangerous-animal ordinance after the dog got loose from his yard and approached a neighbor. The finding means that the dog must be leashed when it is off Swart’s property.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.