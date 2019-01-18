Try 1 month for 99¢

STURTEVANT — The Village of Sturtevant has declared a snow emergency from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday. During that time it will be illegal to park on village streets.

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

