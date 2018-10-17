STURTEVANT — The tax levy is going up, the tax rate will drop, and a new police officer is coming to the village, if the 2019 budget proposed Tuesday night is approved.
“It’s really status quo. There’s not much of a change from the 2018 (budget) to the 2019 budget,” said Village Administrator/Clerk Mary Cole.
The village’s planned expenditures are expected to drop by more than 8 percent next year. The 2018 budget included $5,630,112 in expenditures. The proposed 2019 budget includes $5,161,869, down nearly $470,000.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St. Cole said that a budget will likely be approved during the third week of November.
Property taxes
Although the tax rate is dropping in the village, many residents may still see an increase in their yearly taxes.
The proposed 2019 tax rate will be $7.59 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 1.68 percent decrease from last year’s $7.71 per $1,000 of assessed value.
However, over the last few years, many residences in the village have been reassessed. Most of the residential properties that were reassessed in 2018 were in the area north of Broadway Drive, Cole said, and most of those properties received increased valuations.
Here are a couple examples of what could happen with Sturtevant residents’ tax rates:
- If your property was assessed at $130,000 in 2017, you would have paid approximately $1,003 in property taxes to the village last year. If your property’s assessment hasn’t changed, you will pay approximately $986 in village property taxes.
- If your property was assessed at $130,000 in 2017, but your home was reassessed in 2018 to now be worth $150,000 (a 15.4-percent increase in property value), you will pay approximately $1,138 in village property taxes this year, an increase of around $135 over the previous year’s payment.
This decrease in tax rate does not account for the taxes collected by the county, state, Racine Unified School District, or Gateway Technical College. It is set and collected exclusively by the village, with the other rates being added on top of it, if applicable.
However, the village’s overall equalized value — the combined value of every property — decreased by about 1 percent since last year, to $555,387,100, according to the proposed budget. Cole said this decrease was the result of a change in the State of Wisconsin’s personal property tax law. She added that the village will likely be receiving a payment from the state to cover for lost revenue.
Tax levy
The village experienced 1.63 percent in new growth in 2018, which allows Sturtevant’s maximum levy to increase by $66,300.
If approved, the 2019 budget’s total tax levy will be $4,141,500, a $74,000 increase over last year’s budget. This total tax levy is still 17.5 percent lower than 2016’s levy.
Part of the reason for the increase in 2018 is because the village’s general fund used to receive money transfers from the sewer, storm water, and train depot accounts, Cole said. This is no longer necessary, as the village has worked to better balance its budget over the last decade.
“It took nearly a decade to overcome a fund balance deficit of $800,000,” Cole wrote in the budget proposal.
The Village Board also instituted the fund balance policy in 2018, which states a standard that 20-25 percent of the “general fund balance of the subsequent year’s budgeted expenditures be kept in the village’s fund balance,” according to Cole.
“This is a major accomplishment,” Cole said. “This goes back to boards over the last decade that worked very, very hard to bring financial stability.”
Police and fire
One new police officer is budgeted to be added in 2019, meaning the Sturtevant Police Department can now employ 10 patrolmen, in addition to Capt. Tim O’Neill and Chief Sean Marschke.
“We’re looking to add one more policeman per year because of Foxconn,” Marschke said.
The new police officer would be the only new position created by the village for 2019, if the proposed budget is approved in its current form. However, one part-time police officer position was eliminated to make way for the full-time officer.
Sturtevant Police Department reported responding to 8,809 calls in 2018. It averaged responding to 7,899 calls in 2016-17, and only 7,028 in 2014-15.
In 2017, two police officers were added in Sturtevant, in addition to the creation of the property and grounds inspector position.
The 2019 proposed budget also includes $108,000 for capital purchases for the Sturtevant Police Department. This money is expected to be used to purchase two new squad cars, two new laptops for police vehicles, new body cameras (which all officers wear) and to create a new policy manual for the department.
The village continues to contract its fire services from the South Shore Fire Department. However, Sturtevant’s contribution is expected to drop slightly in 2019, down from $1.28 million to $1.27 million.
Other budget proposal takeaways
- The village reported that every public account was “reflecting a positive fund balance,” with more than $1.9 million in the general fund, over $310,000 more than it had in 2016.
- All village employees, including some police officers, are set to receive a 1 percent pay increase in 2019. These raises will cost the village around $26,000 in total.
- Improvements at Sturtevant Village Hall are continuing, after $125,000 was budgeted last year. In 2019, $20,000 is expected to be set aside for a new phone system to be installed. Each of the Village Board members have been provided with a new iPad as well. The village hall was constructed in 1992.
- The state is expected to provide about $100,000 for “municipal services” to the village, approximately the same amount Sturtevant received in 2018. State shared revenue should remain unchanged at $833,675.
- The village’s contribution to the Central Racine County Health Department was $38,000 in 2018. That is expected to drop to $35,000 in 2019.
- Trash and recycling services are set to receive an added $9,000 in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.