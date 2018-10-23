STURTEVANT — The Village of Sturtevant could be getting more police officers.
The Village Board is to look into the possibility of using a referendum to increase the tax levy to add two more police officer positions to the Sturtevant Police Department in the 2020 budget. The village's 2019 proposed budget, which was announced last week, includes plans to add one more police officer in 2019.
Village President Jayme Hoffman is asking taxpayers to consider this in response to rising trends in population and calls to the police, as well as the upcoming Foxconn manufacturing campus that will be located just miles from the village. Although Sturtevant has at least two police officers working per shift, it can create problems if one officer is busy.
“I feel that anywhere from the speeders to enforcement in the village, to possible future problems we may see with sex trafficking and drugs… I would feel more comfortable if we had three officers (per shift),” Hoffman said.
“However, it’s not just about Foxconn,” he said.
Then and now
Sturtevant has only one more police officer in its ranks than it did in 1992 when the population was approximately 1,200 citizens smaller than it is now, according to Hoffman. Hoffman is hoping that the village will soon have three officers on duty per shift. He mentioned that a drug overdose can tie up an officer for 2 to 4 hours.
The Sturtevant Police Department reported that it is responding to more and more calls every year. The Journal Times reported last week that the police responded to 8,809 calls so far in 2018 — up from 7,028 in 2014-15.
“You can’t have just one officer, maybe two, with a development this big coming,” Hoffman said.
The referendum
The Sturtevant Village Board would need to pass a binding referendum to add the police officers, as it can only raise the tax levy so much in the budget without taxpayer approval. The village will have to notify Racine County by the end of December if it plans to go ahead with the referendum. The referendum would then be voted on by citizens in the April election. If passed, the police officer positions would be added to the 2020 village budget.
Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke said it’s important that the board educates citizens prior to the vote as to why it would be raising residents' taxes. He mentioned a recent referendum in South Milwaukee that added two officers to that police department.
“It’s important to educate the citizens exactly what you are doing to raise their taxes, and for what reason,” Marschke said.
He also mentioned that fuel, new uniforms and training would be some of the costs included with hiring new officers, adding that the largest increase would be wages and benefits.
One board member who isn’t in favor of the referendum is Carrie Harbach. She said that she isn’t interested in raising taxes.
“I think we will see more revenue generated as new homes and businesses fill in our empty spaces and we will be able to bring on more officers in the future if there is a need,” Harbach said. “In my opinion, we do not need a referendum.”
If the 2019 proposed budget is approved, with the funding for one additional officer, that would mean that 10 officers would be employed by the department, not including the captain or the chief. The Journal Times reported that in 2017, two more police officers were also added to the department.
There is a public hearing for the 2019 proposed budget set for Nov. 7 at the Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St. An agenda for that meeting has not been released.
