Sturtevant 2020 budget trims tax rate, increases park improvement budget

STURTEVANT — The Village of Sturtevant has set a 2020 budget that reduces spending by 14.6% and trims the tax rate by 29 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.

On Tuesday evening, the Village Board unanimously adopted the 2020 budget as originally proposed in October, following the public hearing that heard no voices.

The new tax rate will be $7.30 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation compared with $7.59 per $1,000 for the 2019 budget.

The budget includes a 3% increase in the property tax levy.

Village Trustee Jason Eckman, chairman of the Village Finance and Budgetary Committee, acknowledged that there have been reassessments in the village during the past two years and said most homeowners’ tax bills would likely stay about the same with the overall growth in home values.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Budget highlights