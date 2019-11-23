Sturtevant 2020 budget trims tax rate, increases park improvement budget

STURTEVANT — The Village of Sturtevant has set a 2020 budget that reduces spending by 14.6% and trims the tax rate by 29 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.
On Tuesday evening, the Village Board unanimously adopted the 2020 budget as originally proposed in October, following the public hearing that heard no voices.
The new tax rate will be $7.30 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation compared with $7.59 per $1,000 for the 2019 budget.
The budget includes a 3% increase in the property tax levy.
Village Trustee Jason Eckman, chairman of the Village Finance and Budgetary Committee, acknowledged that there have been reassessments in the village during the past two years and said most homeowners’ tax bills would likely stay about the same with the overall growth in home values.
Budget highlights
One large, noticeable reduction in spending for next year was a drop in capital outlay from $598,533 this year to zero in 2020. The reason was that this year the village bought back a 7.5-acre property at 10201 E. Exploration Court, which it had sold to a married coupe for a development project. When the project did not materialize, the board exercised its contractual right to take back the property for the selling price.
One element in the revenue picture is state aid for “expenditure restraint,” and the village is being rewarded for being good at managing its budget, Eckman said earlier.
That line will increase from $84,111 in the 2019 budget to $93,616.
On the spending side, the budget for dredging of retention ponds is projected to double from $150,000 this year to $300,000 next year. Originally, the village had wanted to perform some of that work this year, but it was delayed.
The budget for park improvements will increase from $20,000 this year to $30,000 next year. That includes money for additional bleachers, tables and benches for the new Off Broadway Dog Park, and about $10,000 for miscellaneous expenses.