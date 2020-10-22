Sturtevant budget includes 2.3% tax rate increase, ambulance fee increase sent back

STURTEVANT — Village treasurer and deputy administrator Amanda Gain presented village board trustees with a proposed 2021 budget on Tuesday night, outlining a projected balanced $5,759,971 budget that represents a 6.9% increase from the village’s current $5,387,547 budget.
“We are able to present a balanced general fund with no newly issued debt…,” Gain told the board. “While taking into account we may see some struggles in 2021, we feel confident with our balancing here.”
The mill rate is expected to increase 2.3% from $7.265 to $7.429 per $1,000 in assessed valuation. The village property tax levy on a $100,000 home would be $742.90 under the 2021 budget proposal.
On the revenue side of the ledger, the bulk of the village’s expected $5,729,971 in revenues is expected to come from a projected $4,493,800 in property tax levy collections, up from $4,275,000 currently.
The village is also anticipating $1,713,115 in intergovernmental revenue income, $392,000 in license and permit fees and $180,000 in fine, forfeiture and penalty income.
The remainder is expected to be comprised of income generated by license and permit fees, fines, forfeitures and penalties, and miscellaneous revenues including intergovernmental charges and public charges for services.
Expenditures are projected to include $3,231,298 for Public Safety, up from $2,974,204; $961,238 for General Government, down from $1,030,999; $718,737 for Public Works, down from $891,400; $600,000 for Other Financial Uses, up from $339,916; $184,120 for Culture, Recreation and Education, up from $99,515; $48,000 for Health and Human Services, up from $46,000; and $16,578 for Conservation and Development, up from $5,426.
Capital projects outlined
Gain said capital projects funding in the proposed 2021 budget includes $150,000 in funding for one road project in the Loman Heights subdivision.
“There were a few others that we were looking at,” she said. “Obviously, we’ll revisit if revenues come in to handle those projects.”
Other proposed 2021 capital projects include $80,000 in funding for two squad cars for the Sturtevant Police Department; $50,000 for parks equipment; $30,000 for carpeting for the South Shore Fire Department; and $60,215 for the purchase of a roller, air compressor and a zero-turn mower for the Department of Public Works.
A public hearing on the village’s proposed 2021 budget will be held on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Sturtevant Municipal Building, 2801 89th St. The proposed budget, in detail, is available for public inspection in the village clerk’s office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Board approvals
In other news Tuesday, the Sturtevant Village Board:
- Authorized adoption of a revised employee handbook after a nearly six month revision process. The handbook was last revised in 2015.
- Approved the appointment of village board trustee Jerrold Klinkosh as an alternate to the Racine Water and Wastewater Utilities Board, replacing former trustee Dan Moore.
Request sent back to committee
The Sturtevant Village Board voted to send a South Shore Fire Department request to raise ambulance service fees back to the village’s Public Safety and Health and Property and Grounds Committee for further review and discussion.
“I’m having huge, huge indigestion with this right now,” Village President Jayme Hoffman said of the proposal. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic, people are losing jobs … I personally think this is the wrong time to be throwing this out there.”
Economic development update
In news out of the village’s Economic Development and Redevelopment Committee, Trustee McKenzie Moore reported to the board that a party has expressed some interest in developing a vacant 20-acre tract directly to the south of the American Metal Technologies, LLC plant at 8213 Durand Ave. (State Highway 11) at Willow Road.
It was also reported by Moore that Mount Pleasant-based InSinkErator, a division of Ferguson, Mo.-based Emerson Electric, is planning to build an 80,000-square-foot addition to its existing Sturtevant warehouse at 2001 Renaissance Blvd.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.