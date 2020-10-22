Sturtevant budget includes 2.3% tax rate increase, ambulance fee increase sent back

STURTEVANT — Village treasurer and deputy administrator Amanda Gain presented village board trustees with a proposed 2021 budget on Tuesday night, outlining a projected balanced $5,759,971 budget that represents a 6.9% increase from the village’s current $5,387,547 budget.

“We are able to present a balanced general fund with no newly issued debt…,” Gain told the board. “While taking into account we may see some struggles in 2021, we feel confident with our balancing here.”

The mill rate is expected to increase 2.3% from $7.265 to $7.429 per $1,000 in assessed valuation. The village property tax levy on a $100,000 home would be $742.90 under the 2021 budget proposal.

On the revenue side of the ledger, the bulk of the village’s expected $5,729,971 in revenues is expected to come from a projected $4,493,800 in property tax levy collections, up from $4,275,000 currently.

The village is also anticipating $1,713,115 in intergovernmental revenue income, $392,000 in license and permit fees and $180,000 in fine, forfeiture and penalty income.

The remainder is expected to be comprised of income generated by license and permit fees, fines, forfeitures and penalties, and miscellaneous revenues including intergovernmental charges and public charges for services.