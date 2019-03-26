STURTEVANT — With just one skate park bid in hand, a bid that far exceeded the budgeted amount for construction, the Village Board is going to reject that submission and rebid the project.
On Tuesday evening the board, meeting as a committee of the whole, reviewed a memo from Jeff Seitz, the Sturtevant village engineer and Department of Public Works director, summarizing the results of the bid-letting for a skate park to be built at East Park, 2845 87th St. The memo said the only bid came from American Ramp Co., which created the design while working with a local skate park committee and Hardcore Design.
That bid was $398,724, far exceeding the budgeted amount of $250,000 — which has been reduced to about $225,000 after related costs such as engineering.
“There were several other general contractors, suppliers and subcontractors that had taken plans out but did not submit a bid, so we are confident that the project was well advertised,” Seitz wrote.
Village Trustee Carrie Harbach said she was contacted by another skate park design/build company and was told they did not receive the bid because it went to the wrong address.
Trustee Dan Moore said he received a call from a different contractor who was having problems downloading the documents. And when they received them, they complained that what they received were scanned pictures of the blueprints — not actual scalable drawings.
“So, the bid documents went out as pictures of a blueprint,” Moore said,
"so they were not able to bid the project. I’d like to see this go back out to rebid with proper documents.”
Harbach opined: “I do think that (American Ramp Co.) came in high because I do not think American Ramp Co. wants to work with us.”
Broader qualifications
Moore added: “Also, I think we need to lift some of our restrictions on this.”
One qualification was that each bidder had to have built a skate park. Instead, Moore suggested that qualification be altered to requiring each bidder to have built a high-bank concrete structure.
“One of the contractors that I’ve talked to wanted to bid it, and they did the Velodrome in Kenosha, which is a high-banked bike track,” Moore said. “Which would be the same system, the same idea, as doing a skate ramp.
“But because it’s not called a skate park, they do not qualify.”
Village Administrator Mary Cole said she will prepare a resolution to rebid the project for the next Village Board meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, April 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.