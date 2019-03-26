Try 3 months for $3

STURTEVANT — With just one skate park bid in hand, a bid that far exceeded the budgeted amount for construction, the Village Board is going to reject that submission and rebid the project.

On Tuesday evening the board, meeting as a committee of the whole, reviewed a memo from Jeff Seitz, the Sturtevant village engineer and Department of Public Works director, summarizing the results of the bid-letting for a skate park to be built at East Park, 2845 87th St. The memo said the only bid came from American Ramp Co., which created the design while working with a local skate park committee and Hardcore Design.

That bid was $398,724, far exceeding the budgeted amount of $250,000 — which has been reduced to about $225,000 after related costs such as engineering.

“There were several other general contractors, suppliers and subcontractors that had taken plans out but did not submit a bid, so we are confident that the project was well advertised,” Seitz wrote.

Village Trustee Carrie Harbach said she was contacted by another skate park design/build company and was told they did not receive the bid because it went to the wrong address.

Trustee Dan Moore said he received a call from a different contractor who was having problems downloading the documents. And when they received them, they complained that what they received were scanned pictures of the blueprints — not actual scalable drawings.

“So, the bid documents went out as pictures of a blueprint,” Moore said, 

"so they were not able to bid the project. I’d like to see this go back out to rebid with proper documents.”

Harbach opined: “I do think that (American Ramp Co.) came in high because I do not think American Ramp Co. wants to work with us.”

Broader qualifications

Moore added: “Also, I think we need to lift some of our restrictions on this.”

One qualification was that each bidder had to have built a skate park. Instead, Moore suggested that qualification be altered to requiring each bidder to have built a high-bank concrete structure.

“One of the contractors that I’ve talked to wanted to bid it, and they did the Velodrome in Kenosha, which is a high-banked bike track,” Moore said. “Which would be the same system, the same idea, as doing a skate ramp.

“But because it’s not called a skate park, they do not qualify.”

Village Administrator Mary Cole said she will prepare a resolution to rebid the project for the next Village Board meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, April 3.

