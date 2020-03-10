Sturtevant board to discuss bar closing times during DNC

STURTEVANT — Village Trustee Dan Moore doesn’t want taverns in Sturtevant to be open later at night during the Democratic National Convention.
“I think it’s a stupid reason to have extended bar hours,” he said. “That just puts more people out on the road, drinking.”
A law change has been proposed that would allow bars in southeastern Wisconsin to stay up until 4 a.m. during the DNC, which is July 13-16. It passed through the Assembly, but is getting resistance in the Senate.
Moore wanted a discussion item to be placed on the agenda for the continual committee meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Village Hall, 2801 89th St., because he said it was something worth discussing.
The board is scheduled to discuss it at the meeting. If a majority shares the same views as Moore, a municipal ordinance not to allow the later bar hours may be put in place at a later time.
However, Moore said, action might not need to be taken at all. If the state passes the law that bar hours can be extended, the board can take action to extend the hours. If they don’t take action, nothing happens and hours aren’t extended.
You have free articles remaining.
Sturtevant has three taverns: Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave.; Airport Inn, 8821 Durand Ave.; and J Q Foxes, 2835 Wisconsin St., which is currently closed due to remodeling. When it opens, J Q Foxes will be called Junction Pub and Grill. Moore said he doesn’t know if it’ll be ready by the time of the DNC.
“I do not want to see taverns open longer during the convention or any other time,” Moore said. “I want to go ahead of time and send a message to Madison that it’s dumb.”
Moore hopes the extended hours can be shut down for the whole county as well, because it is not safe for the community, he said.
Other topics regarding the DNC that the village administration is considering at a later date include homes being put up for rent on Airbnb. Moore said people coming into town who don’t use hotels would be getting around the room tax. He’s trying to figure out if Airbnb homes can be covered under a room tax ordinance, which is under review.