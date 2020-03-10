Sturtevant board to discuss bar closing times during DNC

STURTEVANT — Village Trustee Dan Moore doesn’t want taverns in Sturtevant to be open later at night during the Democratic National Convention.

“I think it’s a stupid reason to have extended bar hours,” he said. “That just puts more people out on the road, drinking.”

A law change has been proposed that would allow bars in southeastern Wisconsin to stay up until 4 a.m. during the DNC, which is July 13-16. It passed through the Assembly, but is getting resistance in the Senate.

Moore wanted a discussion item to be placed on the agenda for the continual committee meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Village Hall, 2801 89th St., because he said it was something worth discussing.

The board is scheduled to discuss it at the meeting. If a majority shares the same views as Moore, a municipal ordinance not to allow the later bar hours may be put in place at a later time.

However, Moore said, action might not need to be taken at all. If the state passes the law that bar hours can be extended, the board can take action to extend the hours. If they don’t take action, nothing happens and hours aren’t extended.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}