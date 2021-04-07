Sturtevant April 2021 election results

STURTEVANT — In Sturtevant, an incumbent has kept her trustee seat, a political newcomer has been elected a trustee seat and a former trustee has been elected president.
Three trustee seats for the Village of Sturtevant were open for the Tuesday election. In the running for the seats were incumbents Kari Villalpando and Mike Rosenbaum and newcomer Jason Ingle.
According to unofficial Racine County results, Villalpando received 482 votes, Ingle received 406 and Rosenbaum received 397. There were 17 votes for write-in.
However, Rosenbaum, current trustee, was also in the running for the position of Sturtevant Village President against political newcomer Walter Davis in the April 6 election. Rosenbaum won that election. According to unofficial Racine County data, Rosenbaum received 400 votes and Davis received 260 votes.
Both Rosenbaum and Davis did not respond to immediate request for comment on election night.
Villalpando said she was happy that she was re-elected trustee, but she kind of predicted the outcome.
“We kind of knew,” she said. “There were only two candidates running for three open spots, but it still is exciting knowing that many people support me.”
Villalpando said she’s been supported throughout her last term through emails, social media and encouraging in-person comments.
She was born and raised in Sturtevant and said many village residents have known her for a while.
“They really appreciate that I’ve been able to be a voice for people who’ve been in Sturtevant for a long time,” Villalpando said. “I’m excited to see how the new dynamics are going to be, with a new village president and new trustees who have joined in the last year. I’m interested to see how we’re all going to work together, what committees I’ll be appointed to and how that will influence what direction I’m going in.”
Ingle said he’s excited to be part of the team: “I’m looking forward to it.”
The president’s salary is $10,000 annually.