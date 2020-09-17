Sturtevant approves new website services provider

STURTEVANT — As the Village of Sturtevant has grown and evolved in recent years, so has the community’s need for a new, advanced website.
On Tuesday, Sturtevant Village Trustees began the transformation process with their authorization of an initial four-year services agreement with Tallahassee, Fla.-based Municipal Code Corp. (Municode) for website design, development, implementation, hosting, maintenance and customer support services.
The village’s current website design and hosting provider is Sturtevant resident Eric Bates, of EMB Website Design.
Founded in 1951, Municode serves more than 4,150 municipalities in all 50 states, offering a variety of services including meeting management, website design, policies and procedures software, codification services, and document archival tools. Its Wisconsin clients include: Madison, Superior, Elkhorn, Watertown, Columbus, Platteville, Waupun, Mequon, Washburn County, Lafayette County, Sauk County, and Lincoln County.
“The gentleman that’s doing it now did a good job for what the village’s needs were at the time,” Village Administrator Gerald Nellessen told The Journal Times. “Our needs have expanded and some of it is beyond some of the scope that he’s able to accommodate. We appreciate everything he’s done for us, but as the community advances we have to advance our communication modalities at the same rate.”
The agreement with Municipal Code calls for a first-year expenditure of $8,550 for website design, development and implementation and approximately $4,000-4,200 annually thereafter for ongoing website hosting and support expenditures in subsequent years.
Building inspection contract
Trustees Tuesday authorized notifying the Village of Mount Pleasant regarding Sturtevant’s intent to not renew its residential and commercial building inspection services contract, which expires at year’s end.
“We’re going to opt not to renew that contract and look for other providers of that service,” Nellessen told The Journal Times. “Could we hire our own inspector? Yeah, we could. Do we want to? We want to explore other options before it comes to that.”
Engineering contract approved
In the wake of the recent retirement of Village Engineer Jeff Seitz, trustees approved entering into a retainer consulting agreement with Lincolnshire, Ill.-based civil engineering and surveying firm Manhard Consulting, Ltd. for village engineering services.
August K-9 activity report
Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke reported to trustees on August law enforcement activities for K-9 Officer Tonia Lamster and K-9 Rhea, encompassing 82 service calls in 19 days of work, inclusive of seven dedicated calls for K-9 service.
“Officer Lamster and K-9 Rhea have been busy,” Marschke said, citing assistance of a federal agency in South Milwaukee for a drug detection vehicle search and three assists provided to Mount Pleasant Police, including two drug detection vehicle searches and the tracking pursuit of a fleeing suspect.
An August drug detection vehicle search in Sturtevant recovered a crack cocaine pipe and resulted in an arrest.
Lamster and Rhea successfully completed their annual recertification training in August.
New officer sworn in
Marschke reported to trustees that the department’s newest recruit, Officer Rachel Hasko, was sworn in on Sept. 8.
“This is her first week and she’s doing well,” Marschke said. “We’re glad to have her.”
Hasko is a Racine native and a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School. Earning a criminal justice degree from Lakeland University in Plymouth in Sheboygan County, Hasko was a four-year dual varsity sport athlete in basketball and soccer. Hasko is currently attending the Law Enforcement Academy at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha.
Drug take-back opportunities
Marschke announced that the Wisconsin Department of Justice will be coordinating a statewide Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24 to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means for the disposal of prescription and over-the-counter medications and also educate the public about the potential for abuse of these pharmaceuticals.
More information is available online at doj.state.wi.us/dles/prescription-drug-take-back-day.
Marschke noted that the Police Department, 2801 89th St., maintains a permanent 24/7 collection box for unused prescription and over-the-counter drugs.
Thanks offered
On behalf of his entire family, village Trustee Stuart Ten Cate on Tuesday thanked the Village Board and staff members for their expressions of condolences and support in the wake of the Sept. 2 death of his 89-year-old father, Stanley A. Ten Cate.
