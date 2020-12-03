 Skip to main content
Sturtevant approves new contact with Wisconsin Humane Society
Sturtevant

Sturtevant approves new contact with Wisconsin Humane Society

STURTEVANT — Reduced service call volume in Sturtevant for stray and impound animal sheltering services has driven a corresponding decline in annual village contracting costs with the Wisconsin Humane Society.

With the COVID-19 case rate still rated “critically high” within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department, Sturtevant trustees on Tuesday convened a virtual Village Board meeting for the first time since May 19.

Among the items on their short action agenda, Sturtevant trustees approved a renewal contract with the Wisconsin Humane Society for $2,910 in 2021, $2,790 below the village’s current contract.

Trustee Stuart Ten Cate, chair of the board’s Administration, Personnel, Policy and Legal Committee, explained the fluctuation in fees.

“They have a look-back timeframe,” Ten Cate said of WHS. “They look at how many dogs were surrendered by the Village of Sturtevant and then they adjust our rates accordingly … for the following year. They’re logging accordingly and I’m good with that process.”

According to village treasurer and deputy village administrator Amanda Gain, contract costs were even higher — $7,166 — in 2018.

“It (contract costs) fluctuates bases on a look-back period of July-August and looks at not only the number of animals, but the number of stray days,” Gain said Wednesday afternoon. “The contract is based off the number of calculated stray days. In 2019, we had 197 stray days. In 2020, we had only 94, so a significant drop in days animals were housed, hence the reduction in the contract.”

Other news

In other developments at the 26-minute meeting, the Sturtevant Village Board:

  • Approved adoption of a new communications policy for the village.
  • Authorized execution of a $38,700 surveying and civil engineering services agreement with Lincolnshire, Ill.-based Manhard Consulting to assess generator needs at the village’s two wastewater lift stations, as well as conduct an assessment of the sufficiency of the Sturtevant Village Hall generator to power the entire building in the event of a power outage.
  • Received Sturtevant Police Chief Sean M. Marschke’s report on November department policing activities, which included 628 calls for service and 97 arrests, inclusive of
  • seven felony and misdemeanor arrests, 10 municipal ordinance arrests and 80 municipal traffic arrests.
Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke

Marschke
Stuart Ten Cate

Ten Cate
