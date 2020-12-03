Sturtevant approves new contact with Wisconsin Humane Society

STURTEVANT — Reduced service call volume in Sturtevant for stray and impound animal sheltering services has driven a corresponding decline in annual village contracting costs with the Wisconsin Humane Society.

With the COVID-19 case rate still rated “critically high” within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department, Sturtevant trustees on Tuesday convened a virtual Village Board meeting for the first time since May 19.

Among the items on their short action agenda, Sturtevant trustees approved a renewal contract with the Wisconsin Humane Society for $2,910 in 2021, $2,790 below the village’s current contract.

Trustee Stuart Ten Cate, chair of the board’s Administration, Personnel, Policy and Legal Committee, explained the fluctuation in fees.

“They have a look-back timeframe,” Ten Cate said of WHS. “They look at how many dogs were surrendered by the Village of Sturtevant and then they adjust our rates accordingly … for the following year. They’re logging accordingly and I’m good with that process.”

According to village treasurer and deputy village administrator Amanda Gain, contract costs were even higher — $7,166 — in 2018.

