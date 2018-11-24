STURTEVANT — The Village Board has approved the municipality’s 2019 budget, which reduces the village tax rate slightly, from $7.71 per $1,000 of assessed value this year to $7.60 for property tax bills due next year.
The board unanimously adopted the budget at its meeting on Tuesday.
The new tax rate would result in a tax of $988 on a $130,000 home for village services. The village property tax is just one part of each property owner’s total tax bill which also includes portions for Racine Unified School District, Racine County, Gateway Technical College and the State of Wisconsin.
However, whether residents will actually see a reduction will depend on their latest assessment, Village Administrator Mary Cole pointed out. All properties north of Highway 11 were reassessed this year, and people who saw their assessment increase may also see the village portion of their tax bills rise.
The village’s total tax levy, including debt service, rose by about $60,000, the amount of new tax base added, to $4,141,500 next year.
The new budget will allow Police Chief Sean Marschke to add one full-time officer to replace a current part-time position. Cole said having a part-time officer “was not really working,” and expanding the position to full-time was accomplished partly with the help of an approximately $20,000 grant from the State of Wisconsin. The grant was made because, with Foxconn Technology Group being built just outside the village in Mount Pleasant, calls to Sturtevant police are expected to increase.
The 2019 budget also includes a 2 percent increase for trash services, Cole said.
