Sturtevant administrator steps down after six months in job

Holding a certificate in paralegal studies from the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill., a bachelor of science degree from Southern Illinois University and a master of arts degree in management from Webster University in Missouri, Nellessen previously served as director of community development and as a building and fire code official with the Village of Beach Park in Lake County, Ill.

Nellessen reflects on tenure

A major focus of Nellessen during his time as village administrator has been streamlining and expediting the planning and permitting processes for proposed new commercial developments in Sturtevant.

“Before when projects came through here … the process was pretty onerous,” Nellessen said. “I was able to work with these applicants and developers to get the plans right the first time and get them through the Plan Commission in one meeting and get them through the Village Board in one meeting. Obviously, when you can work with developers like that and get these projects to succeed, development breeds development. Hopefully this word passes on fast that we like to get it right the first time … That works good for development moving forward.”