Sturtevant administrator steps down after six months in job

STURTEVANT — Hired as Sturtevant village administrator in late April, Gerald P. Nellessen, 62, will be leaving the village to pursue “other endeavors,” tendering his resignation to the Sturtevant Village Board.
“I’m going to work in a profession that I’m familiar with,” Nellessen told The Journal Times after Tuesday night’s meeting, declining to elaborate.
With little discussion, village trustees accepted Nellessen’s letter of resignation on Tuesday night. His last day with the village will be Oct. 27.
“I’d like to thank Gerry for a wonderful job as administrator with the Village of Sturtevant,” Village President Jayme Hoffman told The Journal Times. “The village wishes him luck in his future endeavors.”
According to Nellessen, village leaders are working on a transition plan, the details of which have yet to be announced.
“The village board will do a good job … with replacement,” Nellessen said. “They’ll do what’s right for the village, obviously. That’s what their job is.”
Public service veteran
A resident of Antioch, Ill., Nellessen started his duties on April 22, replacing former village administrator Mary Cole, who retired on Oct. 2, 2019. Cole had served as village administrator since July 2012 and was a 21-year village employee. Nellessen took over the reins from Sturtevant Police Chief Sean M. Marschke, who had been serving as interim village administrator in addition to his law enforcement duties.
Holding a certificate in paralegal studies from the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill., a bachelor of science degree from Southern Illinois University and a master of arts degree in management from Webster University in Missouri, Nellessen previously served as director of community development and as a building and fire code official with the Village of Beach Park in Lake County, Ill.
Nellessen reflects on tenure
A major focus of Nellessen during his time as village administrator has been streamlining and expediting the planning and permitting processes for proposed new commercial developments in Sturtevant.
“Before when projects came through here … the process was pretty onerous,” Nellessen said. “I was able to work with these applicants and developers to get the plans right the first time and get them through the Plan Commission in one meeting and get them through the Village Board in one meeting. Obviously, when you can work with developers like that and get these projects to succeed, development breeds development. Hopefully this word passes on fast that we like to get it right the first time … That works good for development moving forward.”
Other major accomplishments during Nellessen’s six-month tenure include infrastructure upgrades for the village’s sanitary lift stations: pond dredging off Willow Road to remove the accumulation of silt that decreased the capacity and function of the storm water collection system; an active property maintenance program; correcting information technology issues; upgrading software in support of enhancing the village’s financial and permitting operations; streamlining and modernization of various internal village processes; and plans in the works for a new, more user-friendly village website and a 2021 codification of the village’s municipal code.
Village ‘heading in a positive direction’
As he prepares to leave his position as village administrator, Nellessen is bullish on Sturtevant’s direction heading into the future.
“It’s a nice little community here in central Racine County,” Nellessen said of the 6,970-resident village, which previously went by the names of Parkersville, Western Union Junction and Corliss before being renamed Sturtevant in 1923 when Massachusetts-based B.F. Sturtevant Co. opened a manufacturing plant in the community. “They (village leaders) have a lot of good intentions of things they want to do and see, balancing growth between residential and non-residential development … We have some pretty good growth going on in our industrial parks, we have new housing going up in the village – it’s pretty balanced … I think the village is heading in a positive direction.”
