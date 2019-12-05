'Stuff the Squad' planned for Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT — ‘Tis the season of giving, and area residents can help those less fortunate on Saturday during the “Stuff the Squad” food drive.
The event plans to take place at Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pre-packaged bags of non-perishable food items valued at $5 and $10 will be available for purchase. Mount Pleasant community policing officers will be on hand to help place the bags into police vehicles parked in front.
All of the purchased food bags will be donated to the Racine County Food Bank and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.