'Stuff the Squad' planned for Saturday
1 comment

'Stuff the Squad' planned for Saturday

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — ‘Tis the season of giving, and area residents can help those less fortunate on Saturday during the “Stuff the Squad” food drive.

The event plans to take place at Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pre-packaged bags of non-perishable food items valued at $5 and $10 will be available for purchase. Mount Pleasant community policing officers will be on hand to help place the bags into police vehicles parked in front.

All of the purchased food bags will be donated to the Racine County Food Bank and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’
Local News

Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’

  • 8 min to read

Interdepartmental squabbles and clashing egos are getting in the way of public safety, a Journal Times investigation found.

Call logs and after-call reports demonstrate how deep the divide has gotten: First responders from the Tichigan and Rochester departments have repeatedly called more distant fire departments for backup despite a Waterford ambulance being mere minutes away.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News