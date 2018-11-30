Try 1 month for 99¢
Stuff the Squad
Submitted image

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department Community Policing officers are scheduled to hold their annual Stuff The Squad food drive event from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave.

Customers are encouraged to purchase $5 or $10 pre-packed bags of food items that will be loaded into police squads.

All of the purchased food bags are scheduled to be donated to the Racine County Food Bank and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

