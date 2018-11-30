MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department Community Policing officers are scheduled to hold their annual Stuff The Squad food drive event from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave.
Customers are encouraged to purchase $5 or $10 pre-packed bags of food items that will be loaded into police squads.
All of the purchased food bags are scheduled to be donated to the Racine County Food Bank and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.