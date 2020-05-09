Study: Racine COVID-19 growth 10th fastest in nation

The Central Racine County Health Department and the Racine County Emergency Operations Center are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to conduct five-day surge COVID-19 testing site to meet testing demand in Racine County, as well as in surrounding counties and health department jurisdictions. No appointment is needed. The free testing clinic is open to any person with symptoms of COVID-19 who lives and works in Wisconsin. Testing is available for those age five and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guarding.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to, a fever greater than 100.4 degrees, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills), muscle aches and new abnormalities in taste of smell.

The COVID-19 clinic will be held at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy. In Burlington, from Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Enter from the driveway north of the high school from McCanna Pkwy.

Additional testing opportunities are being planned for Racine County, with details to be released as they are available.