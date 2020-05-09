Study: Racine COVID-19 growth 10th fastest in nation

RACINE COUNTY — The rate of growth of coronavirus in Racine is the 10th fastest out of any municipal area in the country over the past two weeks (April 24-May 8), according to data of confirmed cases compiled by The Upshot and The New York Times.
City of Racine's daily growth rate was 8%, according to the data, meaning that cases will double every 9.4 days. That rate is still far slower than doubling every two days, something health leaders fear would overwhelm hospital systems. According to the data, nowhere in the U.S. has that rate been reached.
On May 1, Racine County had 399 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 237 in the City of Racine Public Health Department jurisdiction. A week later, the county had 672 confirmed cases, with 426 in the city's jurisdiction.
Racine's high rate of increase could be explained by another study that found Racine County residents, while still practicing social distancing, are increasingly on the move according to cell phone tracking data compiled by Unacast.
Unacast is a New York-based award-winning location data and analytics firm founded in 2014.
Cell data
Social distancing is considered to be the most effective way to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the World Health Organization and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Unacast’s free interactive online Social Distancing Scoreboard, updated daily, is available at unacast.com by clicking on the “COVID-19 Toolkit” tab and then on the “Social Distancing Scoreboard” tab.
Using generalized cellphone data to track the movement of people, Unacast’s provides grades for social distancing adherence at the national, state and county levels based on three metrics – percentage change in average distance traveled, percentage change in non-essential visitation, and percentage decrease in human encounters – compared to a national baseline. Tracking of data by Unacast began on Feb. 24.
According to data available on Friday afternoon, May 8, the United States, with 1,254,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19, earned a D- grade. Wisconsin, with 9,590 confirmed COVID infections, received an F grade, as did Racine County, with 672 confirmed cases.
Wisconsin’s F grade on the Social Distancing Scoreboard on May 8 matched the F’s earned by Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Ohio. Minnesota earned a D designation, with Michigan posting a D- grade.
Racine County received an F rating in all three data metrics – less than 25% reduction in average mobility based on distance, less than 55% reduction in non-essential visits, and less than 40% decrease in encounters density.
Wisconsin also received an F grade in average mobility reduction and non-essential visit reduction, while posting a D- with a 40-74% decrease in encounters density.
Good days, bad days
Racine County received better grades on social distancing adherence earlier in the pandemic, particularly in March and April.
In average mobility reduction, Racine County earned a B on March 29 and C’s on March 22 and 28 and April 5, 11-12 and 26. Grades on other days were D’s or F’s.
In regard to reduction on non-essential travel, Racine County received an A rating on April 12, B’s on March 28-29 and April 4-5, and C’s on March 20-22 and 26-27, and April 6, 9-11 and 17-18. Grades on other days were D’s or F’s.
In encounter density reduction, Racine County has earned F designations with the exception of D’s on March 30-31 and April 1, 5-6, 9 and 12-13.
On May 8, Racine County’s F grade was on par with many of its neighbors in eastern and southeastern Wisconsin, with Kenosha, Walworth, Waukesha, Rock, Jefferson, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Winnebago , Calumet, Manitowoc, Brown and Outagamie counties all garnering F grades from Unacast for social distancing.
Neighboring Milwaukee County earned a D- ranking, while Kewaunee County received a C- grade.
Among the best performers among Wisconsin’s 72 counties on May 8 were three counties in the northern part of the state - Ashland (B), Washburn (B-) and Florence (B-).
Currently, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is considering a legal challenge to Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home social distancing order by Republican legislators. The Safer at Home order, originally scheduled to end on April 25, has since been extended to May 26.
COVID-19 testing clinics
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched a new online resource at dhs.wisconsin.gov for the public to access COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state.
The Central Racine County Health Department and the Racine County Emergency Operations Center are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to conduct five-day surge COVID-19 testing site to meet testing demand in Racine County, as well as in surrounding counties and health department jurisdictions. No appointment is needed. The free testing clinic is open to any person with symptoms of COVID-19 who lives and works in Wisconsin. Testing is available for those age five and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guarding.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to, a fever greater than 100.4 degrees, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills), muscle aches and new abnormalities in taste of smell.
The COVID-19 clinic will be held at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy. In Burlington, from Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Enter from the driveway north of the high school from McCanna Pkwy.
Additional testing opportunities are being planned for Racine County, with details to be released as they are available.
The Waukesha Health Department and the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct COVID-19 testing for symptomatic individuals age five and over at the Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road in Waukesha, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 11-12.
Visit dhs.wisconsin.gov for specific details and restrictions for these testing clinics, as well as information regarding additional area testing locations.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.