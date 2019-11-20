Study points to options for best use of fire, EMS east of the Interstate

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said the region has a shared future and will either “overcome some of the challenges we have or we might miss the opportunity.

“The reason we came to present this to the public today is because I think we’re at the point where we need to begin to have a more public dialogue about what these options are instead of presenting everybody with the outcomes and saying ‘Here’s what we decided, what do you think?” Mason said. “There’s going to be a lot of room for conversation going forward, again, tough questions, tough answers. But I still have confidence that our ability to answer those questions are really going to require us to work together.”

Along with improving efficiency, the study also focused on best practices from a financial level and offers suggestions for departments to be better stewards of taxpayer money.

Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot said the purpose of coming together to discuss ways for collaboration was to “get us out of our respected municipal silos.”