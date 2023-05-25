Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KENOSHA — Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting its Kenosha Book Festival on Sunday, May 28.

More accurately, this is Chapter Two of six Book Festival events planned throughout the year.

The theme? “Books! Books! Books!”

Studio Moonfall is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday “for an unforgettable day of literary celebration.”

The free event includes authors “from a diverse range of genres” and used books on sale for $1.

There are 20 authors taking part Sunday, including M.P. McDonald, Anthony Wedgeworth, Jessie Rose, T.R. Nickel, Debra Oas and more.

There will also be food from The Lumpia Lady and That’s A Wrap.

Owner Donovan Scherer launched the Local independent publishing company and bookstore four years ago.

Scherer said he considers the Kenosha Book Festival and similar events important for bringing awareness about local authors to the community.

“Why wouldn’t we have a book festival?” Scherer said at the first event, in August of 2022. “People need to know about these local authors.”

Scherer, a self-published author himself, started his business in 2009, selling at conventions and markets, before opening the physical shop, which focuses on local and self-published authors.

“I’m trying to bring in the best practices the big indie authors are doing to the local level,” Scherer said. “It gives me a nice base for going forward.”

For the latest updates on all this stuff, go to KenoshaBookFestival.com and check Studio Moonfall’s social media for “sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes action.”