KENOSHA — Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting its Kenosha Book Festival on Sunday, June 25.

More accurately, this is Chapter Three of six Book Festival events planned throughout the year.

The theme? “Books! Books! Books!”

Studio Moonfall is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday “for an unforgettable day of literary celebration.”

The free event includes authors “from a diverse range of genres” and used books on sale for $1. Proceeds from the used book sales will go to the Little Library Fund, “supporting our passion for spreading the joy of reading.”

Authors taking part Sunday include Jessie Rose, T.R. Nickel, Sean Sorce, Kaitlyn Bolyard, Ana Michelle, Al Lytle and Toi Blasier, Debra Oas, Phyllis Fadness, Greta Kelly, Meg Bonney, Natasa Zoubouridis, Anne Hambrock, Michelle Novak, Sylviya Rankova, Randi Moxi, M.P. McDonald, Anthony Wedgeworth, Riley Preston, Kyra Cheese and Donovan Scherer.

There will also be food from The Lumpia Lady and That’s A Wrap, plus hourly gift card giveaways.

The first 100 people who attend will receive an Autograph Poster in a goodie bag.

“Collect author autographs to commemorate this wonderful day,” organizers said.

For the latest updates on all this stuff, go to KenoshaBookFestival.com and check Studio Moonfall’s social media for “sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes action.”