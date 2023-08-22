KENOSHA — Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting its Kenosha Book Festival on Sunday, Aug. 27.

More accurately, this is Chapter Five of six Book Festival events planned throughout the year.

The theme? “Books! Books! Books!”

Studio Moonfall is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday “for an unforgettable day of literary celebration.”

The free event includes authors “from a diverse range of genres” and used books on sale for $1. Proceeds from the used book sales will go to the Little Library Fund, “supporting our passion for spreading the joy of reading.”

Authors taking part Sunday include Jessie Rose, T.R. Nickel, Sean Sorce, Kaitlyn Bolyard, Ana Michelle, Al Lytle and Toi Blasier, Debra Oas, Phyllis Fadness, M.C. Beeler, Mynk Baylor, Ashley Goodman, George Adamczyk, Zee Lacson, TJ Morris, Kari Pohar, Ron Daiss, M.P. McDonald, Sharon Angelici, Riley Preston, Kyra Cheese and Studio Moonfall’s Donovan Scherer.

The “Raffle of Awesome” returns with a myriad of new prizes up for grabs. Secure a free ticket with goodie bags for the first 100 guests, plus another ticket for each book purchased from a guest author.

Bonus: Raffle tickets roll over for the next drawing if you don’t win, and winners stay eligible for the Super Grand Prize to be drawn at the end of the festival season in September.

There will also be food available.

For the latest updates on all this stuff, go to KenoshaBookFestival.com and check Studio Moonfall’s social media for “sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes action.”