Students wearing "Trump's Wall" shirts prompt dialogue, protest at Racine Lutheran High School

"When I express something or when my daughter expresses something, it should not have an adverse effect on the community at large and that should be the message that we always convey when we are expressing our freedom of speech," Contreras said. "It's a beautiful thing to have, and we need to take care of it and not take advantage of it, because our freedom of speech should never should never tread on anybody else's rights or feelings of self worth. The freedom of speech that they obviously are expressing is doing nothing but hurting, and that is not the gospel message that I would think Racine Lutheran would want to convey."