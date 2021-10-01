Students wearing "Trump's Wall" shirts prompt dialogue, protest at Racine Lutheran High School

RACINE — Just like most high schools, Racine Lutheran High School celebrated homecoming with spirit week, complete with a volleyball tournament and designed shirts. One team opted to wear shirts with a brick design and the phrase "Trump's Wall."
A group of minority students called attention to the incident and wore all black in protest. They also met with administration Friday and plan to do so again on Monday.
Eloy Contreras, a local youth minister with ACTS Youth Ministry Racine and parent of a Racine Lutheran student, said he entrusted the school with his daughter when he felt the school had a message that was welcoming. He said this incident did not coincide with that message.
"When I express something or when my daughter expresses something, it should not have an adverse effect on the community at large and that should be the message that we always convey when we are expressing our freedom of speech," Contreras said. "It's a beautiful thing to have, and we need to take care of it and not take advantage of it, because our freedom of speech should never should never tread on anybody else's rights or feelings of self worth. The freedom of speech that they obviously are expressing is doing nothing but hurting, and that is not the gospel message that I would think Racine Lutheran would want to convey."
While the shirt designs did not receive the necessary approval to be worn at the game, the students wore them underneath other clothes and revealed them right as they went to enter the court. Racine Lutheran Executive Director-Principal David Burgess said the students were then given alternate shirts to wear and would face disciplinary action.
"We have met with all the students that were involved with that," Burgess said. "I think we've had a tremendous period of growth, and (were able to) bring people together that were hurt by those photos and people that were responsible for those photos. I think, as we talk, as a community we learn more about each other. We've learned a lot, all of us together. And I think we're going to be a much stronger group moving forward from here and understanding one another."
School leadership also met with Forward Latino and the League of United Latin Americans Citizens of Wisconsin to discuss ongoing concerns. The groups, in a press release, said they appreciated the efforts made by the school to create a safe space for students to share concerns and offered assistance in a partnership with Anti-Defamation League to implement anti-bias and multi-cultural awareness practices and training.
The organizations also plan to meet with parents and students moving forward, according to the release. While Burgess said he was proud of the growth and maturity students showed during discussions of the incident, he also said the work was not done.
"It is very rewarding," Burgess said, "and we're going to continue these talks throughout the year."