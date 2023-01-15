Students spread MLK's message in art contest

RACINE — Racine students are winning recognition by expressing themselves through art with messages about a dream.

More than two dozen students are being honored for their winning entries in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. art and essay contest. It is the second year that the Racine Unified School District has sponsored the contest allowing students in kindergarten through 12th grade to honor King in their own way.

Mallory Umar, the district's assistant director of curriculum and instruction, said more students participated this year — with a total of 99 entries — and each of them took time to learn about the civil rights leader.

Even some private school students entered the contest, Umar said, and organizers next year hope to involve more private schools and others throughout the county.

"It's bringing people together," she said. "That's what MLK was all about."

The contest coincides with MLK Day on Monday, honoring the slain civil rights leader who would have turned 94 this year. Best known for his "I Have A Dream" speech, King achieved significant advancements in civil rights before he was shot to death at age 39 in 1968.

His birthday became a national holiday in 1983 marked on the third Monday in January.

This year's winning contest entries in Racine were displayed Saturday during an exhibition and celebration event that brought together artists and supporters inside Mahogany Gallery & Artspace, 1422 Washington Ave.

Eduardo and Heidi Perez had twice as much to celebrate, as both of their children from Olympia Brown Elementary School had winning entries in the contest.

First-grader Ian Perez drew a picture of a historic King demonstration site, while his sister, third-grader Isabella Perez, created a sculpture honoring women who were active in the civil rights era.

Heidi Perez, said she and her husband are a mixed-race couple, and they have made a point of teaching their children about the importance of racial equality and justice.

Seeing both children recognized in the art and essay contest had both parents beaming.

"We're so proud," Heidi Perez said. "They worked really hard."

Some teachers joined the celebration to see their students being recognized for their artistic works.

Julia VanOudenhoven, an art teacher at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, said she has been impressed to see her students learn about King and also to find their own way of expressing his significance to them.

VanOudenhoven said three of her students — Jayda Turner, Tiyana Snow and Zara Vallin — skipped recess to stay inside and work on their winning portrait of the civil rights leader.

Some students become so inspired by King and his "I Have A Dream" message, VanOudenhoven said, that they often go home and teach their parents about civil rights.

"They're advocating for themselves and the things that they believe in," she said. "The kids are the biggest change-makers."

Collection: Enjoy some of the winners in the MLK Jr. art contest for 2023 Aaliyah Gates Aarya V. Zore Amelia Jensen Ayana Jackson Desire Siller Elizabeth Paulson Ethan Glenn Famke Adams Ian Perez Isabella Perez Jayda Turner, Tiyana Snow, Zara Vallin Jocelyn Garcia Joselyn Maldonado Keyonah Porter Kjuan Howard Moises Donoso Roman Nasser Simrita Juluri