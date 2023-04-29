Horticulture students at Shepherds College in Union Grove are showing their wares at the college’s annual spring plant sale, which is open to the public. About 8,000 flowers, herbs, vegetables and other plants are available on the college’s campus at 1805 15th Avenue. The sale began Thursday and continues from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and on Memorial Day, when the sale ends. The postsecondary school for students with developmental disabilities offers a degree in horticulture, and students spend months learning and growing plants for the sale, which benefits the nonprofit Racine County college.