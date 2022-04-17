Students host fundraiser to help people recover from Anthony Lane apartment fire

RACINE — Three students at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School want the community to know something: It makes you feel better to help others.

On Feb. 26, dozens of people, some of them children, were displaced after a fire at their apartment building on Anthony Lane.

In response, three students organized a fundraiser at the school that raised $423.87, plus another $200 came from a community member, to aid the people affected by the fire.

Ramona Wolfe, 6, a first-grader, had the idea to host the fundraiser. She talked her brother, Foster Wolfe, 8, a second-grader, into helping, and he brought along his friend, Miles Kirby, 8, who is also in second grade.

Ramona said it made her feel “less sad and more happy” that she could help the people “get most of their stuff back.”

“So it was basically very exciting that I could be a part of it and help,” Ramona said.

Miles said he was excited when he heard the total amount they were able to raise to help people who lost everything.

“I want people to know to always be kind to those who have lost things in life and be willing to help anyone who is kind,” he said.

The fire was especially close to the students because they knew someone affected by the fire.

“One of our friends lived in the apartment,” Foster said. “He lost everything.”

Fundraiser

Dr. Jeremy Benishek, the principal of Jefferson Lighthouse, allowed the three to make announcements, which they wrote themselves, for the school over the course of three days.

During the announcements, the three young altruists encouraged students and staff to donate to the fund.

Benishek said he was very proud of the effort made by the students.

“They see something happen in the community, and they take action on it,” he said.

The school has sponsored numerous other efforts to help people in the community, including a clothing drive to assist homeless veterans.

“Just the fact we have a first-grader and two second-graders who are thinking about this makes me very proud,” Benishek said.

As an International Baccalaureate school, he added, one of the words the faculty emphasizes to the students is caring, which includes caring about the community.

COP

Officers with Racine’s Community Oriented Policing program have been working closely with those affected by the fire.

On Friday, Officer Travis Brady came to the school with other members of the Racine Police Department, including Chief Maurice Robinson, to make a special announcement.

Brady said Ralph Malicki, who owns the Piggly Wiggly at 5201 Washington Avenue, had contributed $200 to their fundraiser.

The $200 will be distributed in gift cards to help the people who lost everything while they recover.

The three student fundraisers were very excited about the additional assistance.

