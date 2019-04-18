RACINE — Reading became a sport Wednesday as fourth- and fifth-grade students from throughout the area duked it out in a Battle of the Books competition at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.
The event was hosted by SC Johnson in partnership with the Racine Public Library, and fourth- and fifth-grade students competed over their knowledge of 40 specified book titles.
The list included a variety of titles including “I survived the Great Chicago Fire, 1871” by Lauren Tarshis; “Crossing Niagara” by Matt Tavares; and “Beethoven’s Heroic Symphony” by Anna Celenza.
Emily Koepnick, whose twins are in fifth grade at Red Apple Elementary School, was there to cheer her sons on.
“They have been really excited and thinking about it since this summer,” she said. “It’s been really good for them because it encourages them to read new and different genres.”
Amari Davis, a fifth-grader at Red Apple, said he enjoys reading, and the program gave him an extra push to read more.
SCJ donated more than 8,000 books to fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms in the Racine area to help them prepare for the competition. For nearly 10 years, the company has sponsored the library’s Battle of the Books program.
SCJ, with the support of Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson, has also sponsored other literacy programs including Racine Wonders, Racine Reads, the Racine Public Library Bookmobile and English Fest.
Celebrity judges at the battle included Racine Police Chief Art Howell; Eric Gallien, Racine Unified School District superintendent; Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson; and Rodney Prunty, outgoing president and CEO of United Way of Racine County.
“Studies have shown if you are a good reader, you are going to have a lot greater chance of graduating from high school and then after that you are going to go on to post-secondary education,” said James Ladwig, the senior director of global community affairs for SCJ, who spoke at the start of the event about the company’s support for the program. “And you are going to have a lot greater chance to get a good job and make money.”
