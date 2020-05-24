Students are struggling with mental health: Unified and partners provide support, resources

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — It seems everyone is talking about mental health right now. And in the eyes of Leah Featherstone, that’s one of the bright spots peeking out from beneath the shadow of COVID-19.

Featherstone is the clinical administrator for Professionals Services Group, which runs a community mental health clinic in collaboration with Racine Unified School District at 2333 Northwestern Ave.

“Our mental health is just as important if not more important than our physical health and we have to pay attention to that, whether that’s as families, as school districts, as businesses,” Featherstone said. “We have to pay attention and be concerned about the mental health of our people: Of our kids, of our parents, of our teachers of our families.”

Amid the pandemic, the clinic's patients are dealing with increased anxiety due to the uncertainty of the situation as well as issues with depression since many people are feeling isolated, Featherstone said.

Even those who had good control of their mental health prior to the pandemic might be struggling without access to their normal coping mechanisms, and those who were having a difficult time already might be faring even worse.