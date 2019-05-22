BURLINGTON — Having your work published, in any field, before finishing college can be a huge step up for any aspiring professional.
For Sarah Szepieniec, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside student who just finished her junior year studying graphic design and marketing, hasn’t had to look far to get one of the first professional entries for her portfolio.
Earlier this year, a Burlington ChocolateFest committee member connected with Paula Swisher, a graphic design associate professor at UW-Parkside, to gauge interest in a collaboration. Students are constantly looking for opportunities to impress, and ChocolateFest was looking for a new logo to fit with its 2019 theme: “Viva Choco Vegas."
It became one of the class’ final assignments for the spring 2019 semester. More than 20 students submitted a design, trying to meet Burlington’s requirements and standards. Szepieniec’s was chosen.
“I wanted something that screamed Vegas — in a nice way,” Szepieniec said.
She succeeded. Her design uses ChocolateFest info to replace the wording on the iconic diamond-shaped "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign which sits underneath chocolaty playing cards. Szepieniec's work is now placarded on promotional materials seen around the county.
In repayment for her efforts, the planning committee awarded Szepieniec with a chocolate-filled thank you basket and free tickets to the festival, which the 21-year-old DeForest native plans to redeem this weekend with her family.
Volunteering and cell phones
The reason ChocolateFest started working with UW-Parkside was an interest in developing a mobile app to improve guests’ experiences at Burlington’s predominant summer event, according to Barb Lois, ChocolateFest's director of print media/marketing. There wasn’t enough time to get an app ready for this year, but there could be one in the years to come.
Working with an institution like UW-Parkside also fits into ChocolateFest’s spirit.
“It (ChocolateFest) is one of the biggest fundraisers for a lot of nonprofits in Burlington,” Lois explained.
Most of the revenue goes to nonprofits in the area, many of which volunteer at the five-day festival, including the Transitional Living Center, scouting programs, Burlington Baseball and Love, Inc.
