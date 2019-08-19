RACINE — A state pilot program that aims to keep kids in school instead of being expelled is expanding to Racine.
“It’s really, really important to stay in school,” said one of the program’s founders, Diane Rondini. “We hope that kids will stay in school and get an education and avoid that school-to-prison pipeline.”
The Student Expulsion Prevention Project, or StEPP, was founded in Madison in 2014. The program has since expanded to all of Dane and Milwaukee counties, and an event to train attorneys in Racine is set for Sept. 20.
The program prepares private attorneys to represent students at expulsion hearings, since the Office of the State Public Defender doesn’t have jurisdiction to do so.
In exchange for the free training, attorneys agree to represent one student in an expulsion hearing in the coming school year. So far, the project has represented about 75 students in expulsion hearings.
Attorneys with the Public Defender’s Office were inspired to start StEPP partly due to Wisconsin’s high number of expulsions, and the disproportionate percentage of students of color and students with disabilities expelled each year.
According to the state Department of Public Instruction, Racine Unified handed out 33 expulsions in the 2016-17 school year. Twenty of those expulsions were black students, 10 were Hispanic and three were white.
Statewide in 2016-17, there were 453 expulsions, with 233 going to black and Hispanic students and 194 going to white students. In Wisconsin public schools, white students make up 70% of the population, while black and Hispanic students make up 9% and 12%, respectively.
StEPP aims to help address these racial disparities, but Rondini said the organization looks to serve any child who needs representation.
‘A really important anchor’
Rondini said it’s clear to her and those she works with at the public defender office that staying in school is critical to positive outcomes for youths.
“Being in school is really important to rehabilitation,” Rondini said. “It’s a really important anchor. It’s really important for them to feel they’re part of something, part of the community.”
Rondini has worked as a juvenile public defender for 32 years, the first 29 in Milwaukee and the last three in Dane County.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
The attorneys trained through StEPP can serve in many different roles. They might challenge the facts of allegations made against a student, advocate that the behavior was a manifestation of the student’s disability or ask for an evaluation for the student to receive an individualized education program.
Rondini said StEPP wants to work with the schools to help get students back to class, or keep them there with the proper support.
“Some of the best advocates for the students through the process are the people that work with them every day at school,” Rondini said. “They see more to the student than just whatever the allegations are.”
StEPP has reached out to Racine Unified, Rondini said, to let the district know that the program is coming to Racine.
StEPP does not use any state money; it is funded by several grants. Rondini said the program is not that costly to run, as work is done mostly by volunteers.
So far, about 25 local attorneys have registered to attend the training on Sept. 20. Attorneys interested in getting trained, and parents or students looking for representation for an expulsion hearing, can contact StEPP at steppracine@gmail.com or 262-833-7378.
StEPP is modeled after similar programs in San Francisco and New York City.
Winter at the Lighthouse
Wind Point Lighthouse
Wind Point Lighthouse
Elf on a Shelf
Moonrise over Lighthouse
Lighthouse Tour
Lovely Day for a Lighthouse Tour
Lighthouse Run
Lighthouse Flowers.jpg
Lighthouse Icicles
The Rocky Coast
Driftwood and Lighthouse
Lighthouse reflection
Lighthouse Raindrops
Prom Pictures
Prom Pictures
Top of the lighthouse
Lighthouse Feature.jpg
Lighthouse Reflection
Wind Point Lighthouse
Full moon over lighthouse
Wind Point Lighthouse
Wind Point Lighthouse
Wind Point Lighthouse
Tower climb
Lilacs and Lighthouse
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.