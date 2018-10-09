Try 1 month for 99¢
RYDE bus

The city and Racine Unified are in the initial stages of working out an agreement to provide discounted RYDE bus passes to students who don't receive free transportation from the district. 

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — More than a year ago, the Racine City Council passed a resolution that aimed to make city transportation more affordable for Racine Unified students who don’t receive free busing.

But since the resolution was passed on Aug. 2, 2017, no city RYDE bus pass plan for Unified students has been implemented.

The idea for the student passes was pitched by Mike Maierle, the city’s transit and parking system manager, and was forwarded to the City Council from the city’s Transit and Parking Commission.

The resolution would allow Unified to sell city bus passes for $300 per school year to families who live within two miles of their school and don’t receive free busing from the district. City bus passes for the school year at the adult monthly rate normally cost $585.

Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communication and community engagement, said that as far as she knows, the city’s resolution was not discussed at a School Board meeting, and the city didn’t contact the district about it last year after the resolution was passed.

“This year, we (Unified) are not an authorized seller of city bus passes,” Tapp said.

John Heckenlively, a member of the city’s Transit and Parking Commission at the time the bus pass resolution was forwarded to the City Council as well as a member of the Racine Unified School Board, said that part of the problem was likely that the district’s transportation director retired last summer, while the city was in the midst of creating the bus pass plan.

“It might be something that fell through the cracks,” Heckenlively said.

Making progress

Failure to bring the bus pass plan to fruition came to the attention of both the city and Racine Unified officials through reporting by The Journal Times.

Since being contacted by The Journal Times about the issue and hearing interest from the community, Tapp said the district is in conversations with the city to work toward another option for families when it comes to busing, but Tapp said it was too early in the process to release any details.

Shannon Powell, communications consultant for the Mayor’s Office, concurred with Tapp that the city and district are in preliminary talks to create an effective and affordable transportation option for students who don’t currently qualify for busing.

Heckenlively, who has been on the city’s transit committee since 2010, said he hoped that city and district can come to an agreement.

“I’m glad we’re finally going to move forward on this,” he said.

The only member of the City Council on the Transit and Parking Commission at the time Maierle pitched the bus pass idea was Alderman Ray DeHahn, who died Sept. 6.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments