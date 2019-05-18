Student-athletes start day with track meet, end the night at prom

“It was the kids who really lose out, the student-athletes. And they are student-athletes; prom is part of being a student. Regionals is part of being an athlete. To develop well-rounded citizens, they really need to experience all of those things, and this is putting them in a situation where they need to pick and choose what’s most important, when in reality they shouldn’t have to be in that position."

Paul Tuskowski, Racine Lutheran track coach, on Saturday's scheduling conflict

Quote