Student-athletes start day with track meet, end the night at prom

RACINE — 7 a.m.: Wake up. Get ready to compete.
8:30 a.m.: Arrive at the West Allis Athletic Complex.
9:30 a.m.: WIAA Division 3 track and field regional meet starts. Run the 100-meter high hurdles. Drive home. Shower. Do your hair — but keep it simple, there’s no time.
3 p.m.: Get photos taken with date in Milwaukee.
5 p.m.: Dinner reservation. Then go back to school.
8:25 p.m.: The Rotary Post Prom parade begins.
That was how Kendra Joubert, a senior at Racine Lutheran High School and a hurdler on the school girls track and field team, spent the first 13 hours of her prom day before arriving at Festival Hall for the 2019 Racine Rotary Post Prom.
After a series of communication miscues between four Racine high schools and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, two regional tournaments were rescheduled for Saturday morning — the same day as Racine’s hallowed prom festivities.
The overlapping events affected student-athletes from St. Catherine’s, The Prairie School and Racine Lutheran, some of whom skipped the meet altogether so they didn’t miss out on prom. Catholic Central had its meet rescheduled as well, but its prom is separate from the Post Prom shared by a majority of the county’s high schools.
Track and field athletes from the rest of the schools invited to post prom — Walden III, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, REAL School and Case — were spared the conflict: their WIAA regional is scheduled for Monday.
Racine Lutheran track coach Paul Tuskowski said the real tragedy of the scheduling conflict was that it forced the kids to feel like they had to choose between their senior prom and competing for their team.
“It was the kids who really lose out, the student-athletes. And they are student-athletes; prom is part of being a student. Regionals is part of being an athlete,” Tuskowski said. “To develop well-rounded citizens, they really need to experience all of those things, and this is putting them in a situation where they need to pick and choose what’s most important, when in reality they shouldn’t have to be in that position.”
Late notice
Joubert’s team didn’t hear about the rescheduling until late last week. She almost skipped the regional meet altogether so she wouldn’t have to deal with it on what easily became one of the most hectic Saturdays of her life.
“It’s so crunched,” she said. “It’s been stressful. I was going back and forth on it.”
Her prom date — James Wilson, a fellow Racine Lutheran senior who runs relays, the 400-meter and high jump for the boys track team — ended up skipping one of his scheduled events in West Allis so he wouldn’t be late for photos and dinner.
“I’m still nervous,” Wilson said Thursday afternoon. “I feel like I’m going to be rushing and I feel like I’m going to end up being late for something.”
Despite the distraction, Joubert was fast enough to qualify for sectionals by placing fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.06 seconds. And Wilson advanced in the 4x200 relay with a team time of 1:34.74, setting a new season record by a whole second.
Josh Hess, another Racine Lutheran senior, took a different approach. He stayed for the whole meet, making it back to Racine just in time for dinner and pictures. He was rewarded, advancing to sectionals in the 100 and 200, setting personal bests in both events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.