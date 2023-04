Markers welcoming visitors to Union Grove have gotten a facelift in a volunteer beautification effort. The GoFrankGo Foundation partnered Monday with the Student Athlete Leadership Team at Union Grove High School to spruce up all three “Welcome to Union Grove” markers. Each monument got new landscape timbers, mulch, bushes and flowers. About 12 student athletes joined the effort, with donations from Bower Design & Construction and from Garden of Eder Nursery.