MADISON — The data has been collated; soon school officials, parents and other community members will know how well the students did last year on the state assessments.
The Department of Public Instruction plans on Tuesday to release the assessments, which will show how well students have done on the Forward Exam and ACT, as well as the Dynamic Learning Maps, which measure the academic progress of students with significant cognitive disabilities.
The student’s results on these tests play a role in the overall district report card; however, the report cards include other factors such as absenteeism and participation rate. Those results will be released later in the fall.
Public-school districts such as Racine Unified and Burlington Area will have the opportunity to see what areas need improvement.
Last year, Unified officials said they were pleased with the improvement in English language arts and math; they hope that trend continues. The district also put millions of dollars toward improving the test scores by building ACT prep classes into the school day, hiring reading coaches for third-grade teachers and math coaches for eighth-grade teachers, and expanding the district’s Circle of Support program from four schools to 11.
Schools in the Circle of Support program have at least one student advocate who works with students, families and staff to help students on an individual level and in groups regarding the types of behaviors expected of them in school and the community at large.
The goal is to reduce classroom disruptions.
Private schools results coming
Private schools that accept voucher students, such as St. Catherine’s High School and Racine Lutheran High School, will also have their results released publicly.
This is the first school year of the new Siena Catholic Schools of Racine system and the data from these assessments could impact curriculum.
Siena schools include St. Catherine’s Middle and High School, St. Joseph School, John Paul II Academy, St. Rita’s School and St. Lucy’s School.
Parents in vouchers schools can sign a form opting their child out of taking any of the state’s standardized tests.
Last year, Trinity Lutheran School had all 73 of its students opt out of testing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.