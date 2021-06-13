Strouf Funeral Home takes care of families as their own

RACINE — When it comes to providing care for families, Robert Guddie ensures he directs all his attention to a family’s needs while they’re grieving.
“We take care of our funeral home families like we would take care of our own families,” he said.
Guddie is the funeral home director and owner of Strouf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, located on 1001 High St. in the heart of Racine.
Strouf offers an array of services, from pre-planning specialists to assist families planning the funeral to full burial and cremation services for loved ones.
Alongside, Guddie allows families to pick headstones straight through his subsidiary business, Everlast Granite.
The funeral home business is not a quick, 9 to 5 job, Guddie said; instead, it’s one where hours can vary and one must have a passion to show up to every day.
Guddie said he and his staff of nine part-time and full-time employees exemplify this daily.
“We’re in it for the long run,” he said.
Personal, direct care
When families decide to contact Strouf Funeral Home for their services, Guddie and his staff guarantee to connect personally with every family member throughout the process.
“It means taking care of families at the worst time of their lives,” he said. “There’s more to it than just a funeral. It’s making sure the families are taken care of afterwards, during the funeral, and making sure they eat, drink, sleep, and are taking care of themselves overall.”
The main goal Guddie wants to achieve with his funeral ceremonies is making them unique to each individual family — a celebration of life.
For example, families have disclosed their deceased member’s beloved cars, so the ceremony will have hot rods featured in the procession and photos of cars in the funeral home; or, Guddie and his staff fill the parlor with flowers, such as roses and multicolored flowers, for loved ones who planted gardens.
“We do what we can to help with the families’ grieving,” Guddie said.
Guddie himself made sure his late father’s ceremony was personalized.
“My dad loved hats, so when my dad died, we had a ton of hats that he used to wear,” he said.
The cost of the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted funeral home businesses, as a whole, in unexpected ways.
Similarly to other businesses, Strouf had to adjust to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, from restricting the service of coffee and use of the lounge, to having families comply with wearing masks.
However, the pandemic also changed how families grieved during funeral ceremonies.
“It affected families the most; you could have only 10 people in a funeral home at a time,” Guddie said. “We made visitations longer and had 10 people come in for 10 minutes and say their goodbyes and walk out, and then let the next people come in.”
Visitations adjusted from 1-hour to 3-hour sessions, and Guddie made sure no one was charged extra due to these guidelines.
Funeral home businesses also changed how they offer their services.
“The pandemic has changed the industry as a whole because we’re doing much more cremations than burials or full-body burials, and that’s nationwide,” Guddie said.
The emotional cost
Nothing can prepare funeral home directors and staff for the emotional cost that comes with the job.
At Strouf, Guddie and other personnel have put in a lot more hours to adapt to the number of deaths during the pandemic.
Guddie said he doesn’t see an emotional toll on him, but on others.
“I don’t think it takes a toll on me; I think it takes a toll on my family because I’m not around,” he said. “My wife and kids say all I ever do is work.”
Guddie said that at times, he and his staff often have to put their funeral home families before their own.
“I don’t like it, but it’s something I have to do,” Guddie said. “Because I’m helping families get through a bad time in their life — burying a loved one.”
For more information, you can contact Strouf Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 262-632-5101 or 414-405-9711. More information is available on its website: www.strouf.com.