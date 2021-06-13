Strouf Funeral Home takes care of families as their own

“It means taking care of families at the worst time of their lives,” he said. “There’s more to it than just a funeral. It’s making sure the families are taken care of afterwards, during the funeral, and making sure they eat, drink, sleep, and are taking care of themselves overall.”

The main goal Guddie wants to achieve with his funeral ceremonies is making them unique to each individual family — a celebration of life.

For example, families have disclosed their deceased member’s beloved cars, so the ceremony will have hot rods featured in the procession and photos of cars in the funeral home; or, Guddie and his staff fill the parlor with flowers, such as roses and multicolored flowers, for loved ones who planted gardens.

“We do what we can to help with the families’ grieving,” Guddie said.

Guddie himself made sure his late father’s ceremony was personalized.

“My dad loved hats, so when my dad died, we had a ton of hats that he used to wear,” he said.

The cost of the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted funeral home businesses, as a whole, in unexpected ways.