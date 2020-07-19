Strouf Funeral Home has deep roots in Racine

Still independent and family-owned

“I like taking care of people, taking care of families at a critical time in their life,” he said. “People come in grieving a loved one and I’m here to help them get through it. I take care of my families and make sure we do the best we can for them. This business is about taking care of people. This is not a job, this is a passion. You have to have a passion for this business. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. My staff is the same—everybody has got a passion for doing this. I learned in business a long time ago you’re only as successful as the people behind you.”