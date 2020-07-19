Strouf Funeral Home has deep roots in Racine

RACINE — Celebrating its 95th anniversary in 2020, Strouf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1001 High St., has deep roots in Racine, serving generations of families in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties with personalized and compassionate service since 1925.
Still independent and family-owned
Strouf Funeral Director-Owner Robert G. “Robb” Guddie II, a 25-year veteran of the funeral home business, has been with Strouf for the past 18 years, the last five as owner.
While ownership of the funeral home has changed several times since its founding by namesake Dan Strouf 95 years ago, self-described “everyday guy” Guddie takes pride in continuing Strouf’s long tradition as an independent, family-owned business.
“Strouf’s family-owned – that’s big,” he said. “I’m not a corporation. I am me. I take care of families like I would take care of my own family.”
Guddie takes particular pride in the caring, compassionate and personalized services that Strouf offers, noting all of his staff have a like-minded commitment to providing professional, caring services to all families in times of bereavement.
“I like taking care of people, taking care of families at a critical time in their life,” he said. “People come in grieving a loved one and I’m here to help them get through it. I take care of my families and make sure we do the best we can for them. This business is about taking care of people. This is not a job, this is a passion. You have to have a passion for this business. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. My staff is the same—everybody has got a passion for doing this. I learned in business a long time ago you’re only as successful as the people behind you.”
A wide range of services
An architecturally-distinctive and often-expanded longtime anchor of the corner of High and LaSalle Streets as “The White House on High Street,” Strouf offers a variety of services to the families it serves, including full-service visitations and burials; traditional funeral, cremation and entombment services; creative memorial gatherings; after-care services; and pre-planning services.
“We follow the CDC rules in keeping the public safe,” Guddie said of Strouf’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We can do full services and we can also livestream video of funeral services.”
Strouf also operates Everlast Granite, which offers top-quality granite tributes. Founded as a part of Strouf in 2003 to assist Strouf families in the purchase of a headstone or monument, in 2014 Everlast Granite’s sales were expanded to the general public.
“Everyone who has come to me for a headstone has been very pleased,” Guddie said.
Strouf is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but on call service is available year-round 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For more information, call Strouf Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 262-632-5101 or 414-405-8711. Information is also available online at www.strouf.com.
