Strouf Funeral Home happy to be returning to normal in post-COVID environment

RACINE — Strouf Funeral Home & Cremation Service wants families to know that the Racine business is enjoying a gradual return to normalcy after two years of disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located at 1001 High St., Racine, Strouf Funeral Home has been meeting the funeral and cremation needs of area families with compassion and respect for almost 100 years.

Strouf is a full-service funeral home offering an array of options, from pre-planning specialists to assist families planning a funeral, to full burial and cremation services for loved ones.

Starting in early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic presented new challenges for Strouf Funeral Home, as the business aimed to keep its patrons and visitors safe while still meeting families’ needs.

Traditional memorial and funeral services were impacted by crowd limitations, as families sought to prevent the spread of COVID by not gathering with family and friends in such large numbers.

Sadly, there were many more families to serve, too, among those who lost loved ones to COVID-19.

And the business of providing funeral and cremation services grew more complicated, because of a shortage of supplies. Like many industries impacted by the pandemic, Strouf Funeral Home found basic materials difficult to access in a timely manner, such as caskets and urns.

However, with the public health crisis now seemingly winding down, Strouf Funeral Home is welcoming signs that business is getting back to pre-COVID conditions.

“Definitely things are slowly getting back to normal,” said Robert Guddie, funeral home director at owner of the business.

Strouf Funeral Home was established in 1925 and has been operating since 1927 at its present location on High Street. Dan Strouf started the funeral home, which was succeeded in operation by Oscar Sheffield for many years under the name Strouf-Sheffield.

It is now under the ownership and direction of Robert Guddie, who maintains a staff of nine part-time and full-time employees. The staff serves families with both traditional funeral services and customized events to meet modern-day preferences.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Guddie and his staff found themselves holding extended visitations — up to three hours long — so that loved ones could pay their respects in smaller groups to avoid spreading germs.

Strouf also restricted the use of its lounge facilities and the routine serving of coffee, both with the intent of keeping customers and visitors safe.

There also was a greater demand for cremation services during the most active times of the pandemic.

Now, Guddie is finding it easier to access caskets and other supplies, as the crisis seems to be easing. Customers seem to have more ready access to whatever materials they need in planning their services.

“It is way better,” he said. “We want our families to have a great choice of products,” he said.

Strouf Funeral Home is honored to have served families during the most difficult days of the COVID crisis. And the business and its employees are honored to continue providing the highest quality of services to families in need, as the pandemic slows.

“I’m glad it’s slowly fading away,” Guddie said.

For more information, contact Strouf Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 262-632-5101 or 414-405-9711. More information is available on its website at www.strouf.com.

