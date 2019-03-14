Try 3 months for $3
Downed tree branch

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday high winds knocked down branches on a tree outside 3044 Main St. bringing down a power line. We Energies spokesperson Amy Jahns said seven customers lost power due to the downed wire, We Energies crews were on the scene by 6 p.m. and hoped to have power restored by 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Strong winds downed tree branches and power lines on Thursday, causing small power outages in Racine and Kenosha Counties.

We Energies spokesperson Amy Jahns said that most of the reported power outages experienced on Thursday were weather related.

Kenosha County was hit a little harder than Racine - 904 customers lost power in the town of Salem. Jahns reported that a tree came into contact with We Energies equipment causing the outage. Crews were on the scene as of 6:30 p.m. and hoped to have power restored by 9 p.m.

A large tree had several branches fall, downing power lines on the 3000 block of Main Street in Racine around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon, cutting off power for seven customers, Jahns said. Crews were on the scene by 6 p.m. and power was restored shortly after.

According to the We Energies outage map, crews were working on restoring power on Emmertsen Road between Sandy Lane and Potomac Place. The map shows nine customers were affected by the outage.

National Weather Service meteorologist Rebecca Rogers said winds ranged from 35 to 45 mph on Thursday with faster gusts occurring near the lakefront. Kenosha Airport recorded gusts up to 60 mph. 

Rogers said while it was windier than the average day, it was not out of the ordinary for the type of low-pressure weather system that moved through southeastern Wisconsin on Thursday.

One outage that was not weather-related was reported in the Town of Waterford on East Main Drive, just east of Highway 36. Jahns said a squirrel came into contact with We Energies equipment causing an outage. Three customers were affected.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

